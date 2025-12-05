F1 News Today: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders

McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both been pulled out of media sessions at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The pair would usually be expected to face the media on a race weekend, especially heading into their title battle on Sunday, but Sky reporter Rachel Brookes has confirmed that aside from the FIA press conference, neither driver will be allowed to speak to media.

It is believed that McLaren made the decision on behalf of their drivers in order to allow both Norris and Piastri to focus on their championship fight instead.

McLaren Abu Dhabi team orders labelled 'unacceptable' by F1 star

Mercedes driver George Russell has rejected the idea that McLaren should call team orders if needed in Abu Dhabi this weekend in order for Lando Norris to become champion.

Russell is no longer in contention for the fight himself and backed his fellow Brit to clinch the crown on Sunday over McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

But the 27-year-old made his views clear that he was against the idea of team orders deciding the winner at McLaren, saying: "I don't think it's acceptable or reasonable to ask a driver who is also in a shot of a championship in the very last race to move over for your team-mate.”

Lewis Hamilton 'surprised he's still standing' after disastrous year at Ferrari

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has said he has 'surprised himself that he's still standing' after experiencing one of his most difficult years both on and off the track.

The 40-year-old has struggled at Ferrari since making the move from Mercedes and with just one race left in 2025, is still without a grand prix podium.

As the F1 legend reflected on a tricky year ahead of this weekend's season finale, he spoke out about the positive lessons he has taken away from this year, claiming that his resilience is what he has been able to work on the most.

FIA presidential election result at risk of being overturned after legal action

Next week's FIA presidential election has been allowed to go ahead despite legal action from Laura Villars, who had intended to run for the leading position with F1's governing body.

Villars, Tim Mayer and Virginie Philippot were all potential candidates who had hoped to run against current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, but a quirk in the rules has essentially left just Ben Sulayem in the running.

This led Villars to take legal action against the FIA and though no decision was made by the court, her lawyer Robin Binsard said: "We will therefore continue this litigation against the FIA before the judges sitting on the merits. A first hearing is scheduled for 16 February 2026."

As such, the outcome of December's presidential election could still be overturned depending on how the hearing goes in 2026.

F1 team reveal new name as 2026 replacement confirmed

Haas F1 team have announced that they will be known as TGR Haas F1 Team from 2026 onwards.

The team's technical partner Toyota will take over from MoneyGram as the American outfit's title sponsor.

TGR Haas F1 Team will officially reveal their 2026 livery online on Friday January 23, just before private pre-season testing kicks off at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from January 26 until January 30.

