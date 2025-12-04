F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he has 'surprised' himself in the way that he has coped after such a testing year for the seven-time champion.

Having made the move from Mercedes to Ferrari ahead of the first round of the 2025 F1 championship, the 40-year-old got off to a reasonable start, even securing his first win in red in the Chinese GP sprint race.

But since that victory back in March, Hamilton has not been able to pick up any further race wins or even a single grand prix podium.

At times, his massively pessimistic post-session interviews made it seem like he wouldn't be able to bounce back, but in a recent appearance, the British star has shared how he has been able to keep going in what has been potentially his toughest year both on and off the track.

To make matters worse amid the constant speculation over his retirement and capabilities as a driver, Hamilton's beloved pooch Roscoe tragically passed away just days before the Singapore Grand Prix, presenting another tough obstacle for the champion to overcome.

Hamilton: 'I'm only human'

After such a tumultuous year for the Ferrari driver, a clip of Hamilton speaking at a CFI event in Dubai ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP has circulated on social media, where he touched on the adversities he has faced in 2025.

“Resilience has been the thing that I’ve really managed to continue to work on, it’s something you have to continue to work on," the champion said.

"That never giving up mentality. Because the easiest thing is to give up and I’m only human.

"So there are days where I’m like, ‘I really don’t wanna go for the run’ or, you know, there are days where you sometimes just don’t have the power to pull through but you have to continue to dig deep.

“I think also just learning that when you’re going through something, it will pass. In the moment it doesn’t feel like it’s going to ever pass, it feels like eternity.

“Like this year for me, I’ve even surprised myself that I’m still standing, given what I’ve gone through.”

