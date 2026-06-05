F1 announces astonishing Las Vegas Grand Prix decision

Astonishing news coming out of Clark County this evening - the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will continue until at least 2037.

F1 and the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority have agreed a 10-year extension to begin in 2028 and continue through 2037. The deal will pay F1 $10million per year just to sponsor the event - a total of $100million for the full term.

The landmark pact ensures long-term security for the race, which began amid much publicity back in 2023. The current deal between F1 and Las Vegas has two more years to run before that extension kicks in.

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Domenicali delighted with new Vegas deal

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers.

“It has delivered a strong and lasting impact on the local economy and community. We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market.”

Domenicali is delighted with the impact of the Vegas GP.

F1 to invest in Vegas infrastructure

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Emily Prazer said investment will now be made into local infrastructure as the race becomes a long-term fixture in the Nevada entertainment hotspot. She told the Review-Journal: “We need to make some investments not only on our land, but it’s been quite well talked about that we want to make some investments on Las Vegas Boulevard to be able to improve the infrastructure and therefore reduce the build times - particularly around things like temporary power and lighting, which are the two big reasons why things take a little bit longer to be installed."

The 2026 race in Las Vegas is scheduled for November 19 through November 21.

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