F1 Results Today: Lando Norris imperious as Oscar Piastri flounders at Abu Dhabi GP
F1 Results Today: Lando Norris imperious as Oscar Piastri flounders at Abu Dhabi GP
F1 championship leader Lando Norris continued on imperious form in the second hour of practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finishing top of the order and way ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.
After an early confidence boost for the British driver in FP1, Norris once again finished ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen in FP2 as he looks to take his first F1 title on Sunday.
Verstappen had complained of bouncing again at the wheel of the RB21 during the second practice session and finished second to Norris on the timesheets.
Ahead of Friday's second practice at the Yas Marina Circuit, changes were made to Piastri's setup after Pato O'Ward had taken his McLaren out around the track as part of a rookie driver swap in FP1.
But Piastri struggled to find a balance he was happy with at the wheel of the MCL39 and suffered a huge lockup at Turn 6 which cost him on his second flying run.
At the end of Friday evening's practice, he only managed to finish the session way down in P11.
Mercedes star George Russell featured in the top three-fastest drivers whilst Ollie Bearman and Nico Hulkenberg made a surprise appearance in the top five.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:23.083
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.363sec
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.379sec
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.418sec
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.467sec
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.487sec
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.574sec
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.575sec
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.625sec
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.667sec
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.680sec
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.749sec
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.789sec
|14
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.856sec
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.867sec
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.875sec
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.220sec
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.391sec
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.688sec
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.880sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
No, the practice sessions have concluded for today but FP3 will kick off on Saturday morning before the vital qualifying later that day. Click here to find out what time the final practice session of the year is on where you are.
FP1 RESULTS: Lando Norris on top as Oscar Piastri sidelined at Abu Dhabi GP
Related
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lando Norris imperious as Oscar Piastri flounders at Abu Dhabi GP
- 54 minutes ago
F1 News Today: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders
- 30 minutes ago
Max Verstappen launches fierce criticism at F1 fans
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris 'would love' Oscar Piastri team orders at Abu Dhabi GP
- 3 hours ago
Sky F1 star rallies around Mercedes driver after Kimi Antonelli death threats
- Today 12:07
F1 Results Today: Lando Norris on top as Oscar Piastri sidelined at Abu Dhabi GP
- Today 11:47
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november