F1 Results Today: Lando Norris imperious as Oscar Piastri flounders at Abu Dhabi GP

Kerry Violet
F1 championship leader Lando Norris continued on imperious form in the second hour of practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finishing top of the order and way ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

After an early confidence boost for the British driver in FP1, Norris once again finished ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen in FP2 as he looks to take his first F1 title on Sunday.

Verstappen had complained of bouncing again at the wheel of the RB21 during the second practice session and finished second to Norris on the timesheets.

Ahead of Friday's second practice at the Yas Marina Circuit, changes were made to Piastri's setup after Pato O'Ward had taken his McLaren out around the track as part of a rookie driver swap in FP1.

But Piastri struggled to find a balance he was happy with at the wheel of the MCL39 and suffered a huge lockup at Turn 6 which cost him on his second flying run.

At the end of Friday evening's practice, he only managed to finish the session way down in P11.

Mercedes star George Russell featured in the top three-fastest drivers whilst Ollie Bearman and Nico Hulkenberg made a surprise appearance in the top five.

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:23.083
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.363sec
3George RussellMercedes+0.379sec
4Oliver BearmanHaas+0.418sec
5Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.467sec
6Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.487sec
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.574sec
8Charles LeclercFerrari+0.575sec
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.625sec
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.667sec
11Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.680sec
12Lance StrollAston Martin+0.749sec
13Carlos SainzWilliams+0.789sec
14Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.856sec
15Alex AlbonWilliams+0.867sec
16Esteban OconHaas+0.875sec
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.220sec
18Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.391sec
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.688sec
20Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.880sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

No, the practice sessions have concluded for today but FP3 will kick off on Saturday morning before the vital qualifying later that day. Click here to find out what time the final practice session of the year is on where you are.

FP1 RESULTS: Lando Norris on top as Oscar Piastri sidelined at Abu Dhabi GP

