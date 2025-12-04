F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend starts today (Friday, December 5), with two practice sessions taking centre stage at the Yas Marina Circuit before FP3 on Saturday.
F1 heads to Abu Dhabi for its final race weekend of the 2025 season, with the drivers' championship on the line for the first time in a season-ending event since 2021.
Lando Norris is hoping to get his hands on a maiden championship title this weekend, while four-time champion Max Verstappen is just 12 points behind him as he searches for a record-equalling fifth consecutive title.
Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri is also in the mix, just 16 points behind, and F1 fans will be excited to see how McLaren and Red Bull are shaping up early in the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.
Here's how you can catch all of Friday's action and Saturday's FP3, before attention will switch to the competitive action on Saturday evening local time.
F1 Practice times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The first practice session at the Abu Dhabi GP takes place today (Friday, December 5) at 1:30pm local time (GST).
FP2 then gets underway at 5pm GST, before Saturday sees the third and final practice session, at 2:30pm local time.
Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, December 5, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (GST)
|1:30pm Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|9:30am Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|10:30am Friday
|United States (ET)
|4:30am Friday
|United States (CT)
|3:30am Friday
|United States (PT)
|1:30am Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|6:30am Friday
|Australia (AET)
|8:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWT)
|5:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|8:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|3:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|6:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|11:30am Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|11:30am Friday
|China (CST)
|5:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|3:00pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|5:30pm Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|12:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|12:30pm Friday
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Friday, December 5, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (GST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|1:00pm Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|2:00pm Friday
|United States (ET)
|8:00am Friday
|United States (CT)
|7:00am Friday
|United States (PT)
|5:00am Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00am Friday
|Australia (AET)
|12:00am Saturday
|Australia (AWT)
|9:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|11:30pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|3:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|9:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|6:30pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00pm Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|4:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00pm Friday
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Saturday December 6, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (GST)
|2:30pm Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|10:30am Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|11:30am Saturday
|United States (ET)
|5:30am Saturday
|United States (CT)
|4:30am Saturday
|United States (PT)
|2:30am Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:30am Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|9:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWT)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|9pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|4:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|12:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|4pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|1:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen's 2026 team-mate announced as star OUT of F1
