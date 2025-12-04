F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend starts today (Friday, December 5), with two practice sessions taking centre stage at the Yas Marina Circuit before FP3 on Saturday.

F1 heads to Abu Dhabi for its final race weekend of the 2025 season, with the drivers' championship on the line for the first time in a season-ending event since 2021.

Lando Norris is hoping to get his hands on a maiden championship title this weekend, while four-time champion Max Verstappen is just 12 points behind him as he searches for a record-equalling fifth consecutive title.

Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri is also in the mix, just 16 points behind, and F1 fans will be excited to see how McLaren and Red Bull are shaping up early in the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

Here's how you can catch all of Friday's action and Saturday's FP3, before attention will switch to the competitive action on Saturday evening local time.

F1 Practice times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The first practice session at the Abu Dhabi GP takes place today (Friday, December 5) at 1:30pm local time (GST).

FP2 then gets underway at 5pm GST, before Saturday sees the third and final practice session, at 2:30pm local time.

Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

FP1 - Friday, December 5, 2025

Location Time Local time (GST) 1:30pm Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 9:30am Friday Central European Time (CET) 10:30am Friday United States (ET) 4:30am Friday United States (CT) 3:30am Friday United States (PT) 1:30am Friday Brazil (BRT) 6:30am Friday Australia (AET) 8:30pm Friday Australia (AWT) 5:30pm Friday Australia (ACT) 8:00pm Friday Mexico (CST) 3:30am Friday Japan (JST) 6:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 11:30am Friday Egypt (EET) 11:30am Friday China (CST) 5:30pm Friday India (IST) 3:00pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 5:30pm Friday Turkey (TRT) 12:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 12:30pm Friday

FP2 - Friday, December 5, 2025

Location Time Local time (GST) 5:00pm Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 1:00pm Friday Central European Time (CET) 2:00pm Friday United States (ET) 8:00am Friday United States (CT) 7:00am Friday United States (PT) 5:00am Friday Brazil (BRT) 10:00am Friday Australia (AET) 12:00am Saturday Australia (AWT) 9:00pm Friday Australia (ACT) 11:30pm Friday Mexico (CST) 7:00am Friday Japan (JST) 10:00pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 3:00pm Friday Egypt (EET) 3:00pm Friday China (CST) 9:00pm Friday India (IST) 6:30pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 9:00pm Friday Turkey (TRT) 4:00pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00pm Friday

FP3 - Saturday December 6, 2025

Location Time Local time (GST) 2:30pm Saturday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 10:30am Saturday Central European Time (CET) 11:30am Saturday United States (ET) 5:30am Saturday United States (CT) 4:30am Saturday United States (PT) 2:30am Saturday Brazil (BRT) 7:30am Saturday Australia (AET) 9:30pm Saturday Australia (AWT) 6:30pm Saturday Australia (ACT) 9pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 4:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 7:30pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30pm Saturday Egypt (EET) 12:30pm Saturday China (CST) 6:30pm Saturday India (IST) 4pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 6:30pm Saturday Turkey (TRT) 1:30pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

