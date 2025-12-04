close global

F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Sam Cook
The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend starts today (Friday, December 5), with two practice sessions taking centre stage at the Yas Marina Circuit before FP3 on Saturday.

F1 heads to Abu Dhabi for its final race weekend of the 2025 season, with the drivers' championship on the line for the first time in a season-ending event since 2021.

Lando Norris is hoping to get his hands on a maiden championship title this weekend, while four-time champion Max Verstappen is just 12 points behind him as he searches for a record-equalling fifth consecutive title.

Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri is also in the mix, just 16 points behind, and F1 fans will be excited to see how McLaren and Red Bull are shaping up early in the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

Here's how you can catch all of Friday's action and Saturday's FP3, before attention will switch to the competitive action on Saturday evening local time.

F1 Practice times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The first practice session at the Abu Dhabi GP takes place today (Friday, December 5) at 1:30pm local time (GST).

FP2 then gets underway at 5pm GST, before Saturday sees the third and final practice session, at 2:30pm local time.

Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, December 5, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (GST)1:30pm Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)9:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET)10:30am Friday
United States (ET)4:30am Friday
United States (CT)3:30am Friday
United States (PT)1:30am Friday
Brazil (BRT)6:30am Friday
Australia (AET)8:30pm Friday
Australia (AWT)5:30pm Friday
Australia (ACT)8:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)3:30am Friday
Japan (JST)6:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)11:30am Friday
Egypt (EET)11:30am Friday
China (CST)5:30pm Friday
India (IST)3:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)5:30pm Friday
Turkey (TRT)12:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)12:30pm Friday

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, December 5, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (GST)5:00pm Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)1:00pm Friday
Central European Time (CET)2:00pm Friday
United States (ET)8:00am Friday
United States (CT)7:00am Friday
United States (PT)5:00am Friday
Brazil (BRT)10:00am Friday
Australia (AET)12:00am Saturday
Australia (AWT)9:00pm Friday
Australia (ACT)11:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST)7:00am Friday
Japan (JST)10:00pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)3:00pm Friday
Egypt (EET)3:00pm Friday
China (CST)9:00pm Friday
India (IST)6:30pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)9:00pm Friday
Turkey (TRT)4:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00pm Friday

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday December 6, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (GST)2:30pm Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)10:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET)11:30am Saturday
United States (ET)5:30am Saturday
United States (CT)4:30am Saturday
United States (PT)2:30am Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7:30am Saturday
Australia (AET)9:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWT)6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACT)9pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EET)12:30pm Saturday
China (CST)6:30pm Saturday
India (IST)4pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6:30pm Saturday
Turkey (TRT)1:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

