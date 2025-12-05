close global

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri edited onto a background of the UAE flag

F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Kerry Violet
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri edited onto a background of the UAE flag

This is it - the final qualifying session of the 2025 F1 championship is upon us and it will kick off today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST).

Whist McLaren have already been crowned constructors' champions this season, the drivers' championship is still up for grabs and both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are in the fight.

But reigning champion Max Verstappen splits the papaya pair in the standings and is just 12 points behind leader Norris heading into the season finale.

It really could swing in favour of any of the three championship contenders and qualifying could prove crucial to the finishing order once again, considering it was Norris who took pole position and converted it into a win at last year's race in Abu Dhabi.

All the Brit needs to do to be crowned champion this weekend is finish on the podium, so you won't want to miss the final grand prix qualifying of the year at the Yas Marina Circuit!

F1 Qualifying times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP takes place today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST).

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, December 6, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (GST)6pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT)2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET)3pm Saturday
United States (ET)9am Saturday
United States (CT)8am Saturday
United States (PT)6am Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11am Saturday
Australia (AET)1am Sunday
Australia (AWT)10pm Saturday
Australia (ACT)12:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)8am Saturday
Japan (JST)11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Saturday
Egypt (EET)4pm Saturday
China (CST)10pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Saturday
Turkey (TRT)5pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5pm Saturday

How to watch qualifying live on TV

Broadcast and live stream details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 Title Scenarios: How Max Verstappen can win the championship in Abu Dhabi

