F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

This is it - the final qualifying session of the 2025 F1 championship is upon us and it will kick off today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST).

Whist McLaren have already been crowned constructors' champions this season, the drivers' championship is still up for grabs and both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are in the fight.

But reigning champion Max Verstappen splits the papaya pair in the standings and is just 12 points behind leader Norris heading into the season finale.

It really could swing in favour of any of the three championship contenders and qualifying could prove crucial to the finishing order once again, considering it was Norris who took pole position and converted it into a win at last year's race in Abu Dhabi.

All the Brit needs to do to be crowned champion this weekend is finish on the podium, so you won't want to miss the final grand prix qualifying of the year at the Yas Marina Circuit!

F1 Qualifying times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP takes place today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST).

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, December 6, 2025

Location Time Local time (GST) 6pm Saturday United Kingdom (GMT) 2pm Saturday Central European Time (CET) 3pm Saturday United States (ET) 9am Saturday United States (CT) 8am Saturday United States (PT) 6am Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11am Saturday Australia (AET) 1am Sunday Australia (AWT) 10pm Saturday Australia (ACT) 12:30am Sunday Mexico (CST) 8am Saturday Japan (JST) 11pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Saturday Egypt (EET) 4pm Saturday China (CST) 10pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Saturday Turkey (TRT) 5pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5pm Saturday

How to watch qualifying live on TV

Broadcast and live stream details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 Title Scenarios: How Max Verstappen can win the championship in Abu Dhabi

