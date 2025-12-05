F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
This is it - the final qualifying session of the 2025 F1 championship is upon us and it will kick off today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST).
Whist McLaren have already been crowned constructors' champions this season, the drivers' championship is still up for grabs and both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are in the fight.
But reigning champion Max Verstappen splits the papaya pair in the standings and is just 12 points behind leader Norris heading into the season finale.
It really could swing in favour of any of the three championship contenders and qualifying could prove crucial to the finishing order once again, considering it was Norris who took pole position and converted it into a win at last year's race in Abu Dhabi.
All the Brit needs to do to be crowned champion this weekend is finish on the podium, so you won't want to miss the final grand prix qualifying of the year at the Yas Marina Circuit!
F1 Qualifying times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP takes place today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST).
Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, December 6, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (GST)
|6pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|2pm Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|3pm Saturday
|United States (ET)
|9am Saturday
|United States (CT)
|8am Saturday
|United States (PT)
|6am Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11am Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|1am Sunday
|Australia (AWT)
|10pm Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|8am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4pm Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|4pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10pm Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|5pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5pm Saturday
How to watch qualifying live on TV
Broadcast and live stream details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 Title Scenarios: How Max Verstappen can win the championship in Abu Dhabi
