The final round of the 2025 F1 season will take place at next weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and after a vital victory in Qatar, Max Verstappen could still retain the drivers’ title.

The Dutchman has four consecutive championships to his name and had been ruled out by many earlier on in the season thanks to McLaren's dominant form.

But with just one race to go, Verstappen has now claimed P2 in the championship and is only 12 points away from standings leader Lando Norris.

A strategy gamble paid off for Verstappen and Red Bull at the Qatar GP when the Dutchman pitted under an early safety car.

McLaren made the questionable decision to leave both Norris and Oscar Piastri out and that decision could now prove costly to their title fight.

At one point in 2025 Verstappen was 104 points behind the championship leader, but the fight is now well and truly back on for Red Bull's star driver.

So, how can he take a stunning fifth title in Abu Dhabi at this year's season finale?

How Verstappen can win drivers' title in Abu Dhabi

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 408 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 396 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 392

Following the Qatar GP, Norris leads the championship with 408 points, Verstappen follows 12 points behind on 396 and Piastri sits down in third with 392 points, meaning he is 16 points behind his McLaren team-mate.

But Verstappen only needs to out-score Norris by a minimum of 13 points in Abu Dhabi to take the title.

The easiest way to do this would be for Verstappen to win the Abu Dhabi GP and for Norris to finish fourth or lower.

Alternatively, the Red Bull star can still claim the championship if:

~ He finishes the race P2, Norris is P8 or lower and Piastri is P3 or lower.

~ He finishes the race P3, Norris is P9 or lower and Piastri is P2 or lower.

~ He finishes on the podium and Norris fails to score a point.

In short, the title is Norris' to lose because even if Verstappen was to finish down in fourth in a race where Norris failed to pick up a single point, the Brit would still win on countback given that he has more P2 positions across the 2025 season.

Lando Norris only needs to finish third to win the championship, while Oscar Piastri's best hope is to win with Norris lower than P5.

How Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri can win the title

QATAR GP RESULTS: Max Verstappen takes big stride to title after McLaren outsmarted in Qatar

Related