F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen laughing as McLaren blunder in Qatar blows championship wide open
Max Verstappen's victory at the Qatar Grand Prix and McLaren's poor strategic decision has blown the F1 title race wide open.
Following a dominant Friday and Saturday at Lusail, Oscar Piastri's chance of a race victory was thwarted by an early safety car.
Most of the grid pitted, including Verstappen, but McLaren opted to stay out with both of their drivers and lost track position to their rivals after their second pit stop.
By winning the Qatar GP, Verstappen has soared to second in the standings and is now 12 points behind Lando Norris with Piastri also 16 points behind his team-mate, despite finishing ahead in second and the Brit finishing in fourth.
Oh! And Carlos Sainz managed to benefit off McLaren's strategy blunder and claimed his second podium of the year, finishing P3.
So, here is how the Qatar chaos has impacted the drivers' standings.
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|408
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|396
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|392
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|309
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|230
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|152
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|150
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|73
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|64
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|51
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|49
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|48
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|41
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|38
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|33
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|32
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|19
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|800
|2
|Mercedes
|459
|3
|Red Bull
|426
|4
|Ferrari
|382
|5
|Williams
|137
|6
|Racing Bulls
|92
|7
|Aston Martin
|80
|8
|Haas
|73
|9
|Kick Sauber
|68
|10
|Alpine
|22
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
