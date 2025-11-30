close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen laughing as McLaren blunder in Qatar blows championship wide open

F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen laughing as McLaren blunder in Qatar blows championship wide open

Sheona Mountford
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen's victory at the Qatar Grand Prix and McLaren's poor strategic decision has blown the F1 title race wide open.

Following a dominant Friday and Saturday at Lusail, Oscar Piastri's chance of a race victory was thwarted by an early safety car.

Most of the grid pitted, including Verstappen, but McLaren opted to stay out with both of their drivers and lost track position to their rivals after their second pit stop.

By winning the Qatar GP, Verstappen has soared to second in the standings and is now 12 points behind Lando Norris with Piastri also 16 points behind his team-mate, despite finishing ahead in second and the Brit finishing in fourth.

Oh! And Carlos Sainz managed to benefit off McLaren's strategy blunder and claimed his second podium of the year, finishing P3.

So, here is how the Qatar chaos has impacted the drivers' standings.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren408
2Max VerstappenRed Bull396
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren392
4George RussellMercedes309
5Charles LeclercFerrari230
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari152
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes150
8Alex AlbonWilliams73
9Carlos SainzWilliams64
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls51
11Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber49
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin48
13Ollie BearmanHaas41
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls38
15Yuki TsunodaRed Bull33
16Esteban OconHaas32
17Lance StrollAston Martin32
18Pierre GaslyAlpine22
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber19
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

Position Team Points
1McLaren800
2Mercedes459
3Red Bull426
4Ferrari382
5Williams137
6Racing Bulls92
7Aston Martin80
8Haas73
9Kick Sauber68
10Alpine22

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

QATAR GP RESULTS: Max Verstappen takes big stride to title after McLaren outsmarted in Qatar

Related

Max Verstappen F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Qatar Grand Prix F1 2025 Standings

Latest News

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 10 minutes ago
Don't be fooled by Max Verstappen magic the Qatar Grand Prix is a huge F1 problem
F1 Analysis

Don't be fooled by Max Verstappen magic the Qatar Grand Prix is a huge F1 problem

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen laughing as McLaren blunder in Qatar blows championship wide open
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen laughing as McLaren blunder in Qatar blows championship wide open

  • 1 hour ago
Papaya fools! McLaren have scared themselves into setting up a Max Verstappen title win
Qatar Grand Prix

Papaya fools! McLaren have scared themselves into setting up a Max Verstappen title win

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen takes big stride to title after McLaren outsmarted in Qatar
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen takes big stride to title after McLaren outsmarted in Qatar

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen takes F1 title gamble after crash brings out safety car
Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen takes F1 title gamble after crash brings out safety car

  • Today 17:26
More news

Most read

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
75.000+ views

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

  • 19 november
 FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 22 november
 F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
50.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 22 november
 FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
30.000+ views

FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 23 november
 Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
30.000+ views

Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss

  • 16 november
 Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
30.000+ views

Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team

  • 23 november

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x