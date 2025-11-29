F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix times and grid positions
Full results will be added at the end of the session
Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Saturday afternoon in Lusail, with Lando Norris looking to claim his first ever world title this weekend.
The McLaren star simply needs to outscore rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri by two points over the course of the weekend to wrap up the championship with a race to spare, and pole position would be a great start.
The true picture of pace this weekend was not quite clear from Friday's sprint qualifying, with Norris' final lap compromised by Alex Albon and Verstappen taking his car around the track a little gingerly after running wide on his banker lap.
Verstappen and Norris have seven grand prix pole positions apiece this year, with Piastri lagging behind with just five – although those figures are evened out slightly when Piastri's two sprint poles (vs one each for his rivals) are considered.
F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix times and grid positions
