F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri storms to Qatar win as Max Verstappen receives title blow
Oscar Piastri secured a dominant win during Saturday's sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen was dealt a major blow to his F1 title chances.
Piastri enjoyed a clean start to remain ahead of Russell and Norris on lap one, extending his lead early to ensure that the Mercedes didn't catch a whiff of DRS.
Verstappen made easy work of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on the opening lap to begin his charge up the field, but his tyre performance dropped off rapidly and had to settle for fourth, diminishing his title chances behind both McLarens.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton couldn't recover into the points after his SQ1 exit on Friday and finished a disappointing P17, only above the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, with Lance Stroll in P19 after he pitted for the soft tyres.
His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc did not fare much better however, running wide off the track on several occasions and crossed the finish line outside of the top 10 in P13.
Despite a strong Friday qualifying, Tsunoda caught the attention of the stewards for breaching track limits and was awarded a five-second time penalty.
Kimi Antonelli was also given a final warning for track limits and was awarded a five-second time penalty, which allowed Tsunoda to keep fifth and demoted the Mercedes down to sixth.
F1 Results: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint 2025
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
2. George Russell [Mercedes]
3. Lando Norris [McLaren]
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
5. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]
6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
8. Carlos Sainz [Williams]
9. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]
10. Alex Albon [Williams]
11. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber]
12. Oliver Bearman [Haas]
13. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
14. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]
15. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber]
17. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
20. Franco Colapinto [Alpine]
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen confirms Horner talks as champion issues bold declaration over future
