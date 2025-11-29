F1 News Today: Verstappen confirms Horner talks as champion issues bold declaration over future

Max Verstappen has revealed that he is still in contact with former F1 team principal Christian Horner.

Horner and Verstappen stormed to four world drivers' championships together over the past four years, but the ex-Red Bull boss was axed from the team in July.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen discussed Horner and confirmed that the pair still speak 'every race weekend'.

Max Verstappen will leave F1 if rule change ‘isn’t fun'

Max Verstappen has once again addressed his F1 future and the requirements for him to continue in the sport.

The four-time world champion's contract with Red Bull expires in 2028, yet this hasn't stopped the F1 rumour mill from predicting his exit.

Indeed, Verstappen himself has suggested he may not see out his deal with Red Bull and looked towards the 2026 regulation changes, claiming that if he isn't 'having fun' he could leave F1.

Piastri secures crucial pole as Tsunoda BEATS Verstappen at Qatar GP

Oscar Piastri came roaring back to form on Friday night in Lusail, putting himself on pole position for Saturday's F1 sprint race ahead of his championship rivals.

The Australian will be joined on the front row by George Russell, with team-mate Lando Norris in third and Max Verstappen all the way down in sixth – behind Yuki Tsunoda, for the first time in 25 sprint and grand prix qualifying sessions this year.

It means that Piastri has a huge chance to close the gap on title rival Norris in tomorrow's sprint race.

Lewis Hamilton just delivered his most fed up interview ever

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton may have just delivered his most downbeat interview of all time.

The Brit has endured a torrid 2025, and with that has come a plethora of miserable interviews, including at the Hungarian Grand Prix when he called for his own team to sack him, or at the recent Las Vegas GP, when he revealed that he wasn't even looking forward to next season with Ferrari.

However, his interview at the Qatar GP may just have been the worst of the lot, as he qualified down in 18th position for Saturday's sprint race.

FIA verdict issued as Oscar Piastri penalty addressed at Qatar GP

The F1 grid and the FIA met at the Qatar Grand Prix to discuss the contentious driving standards guidelines.

Recent penalties awarded by the FIA's stewards have drawn the ire of some on the grid, with Oscar Piastri's 10-second time penalty at the Brazilian GP evidenced as a harsh application of the guidelines.

At a meeting in Qatar, the two parties discussed whether changes should be made to the guidelines, but concluded that the document will remain the same for the final two rounds of the 2025 season.

