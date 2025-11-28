Lewis Hamilton just delivered his most fed up interview ever

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton may have just delivered his most downbeat interview of all time.

The Brit has endured a torrid 2025, and with that has come a plethora of miserable interviews, including at the Hungarian Grand Prix when he called for his own team to sack him, or at the recent Las Vegas GP, when he revealed that he wasn't even looking forward to next season with Ferrari.

However, his interview at the Qatar GP may just have been the worst of the lot, as he qualified down in 18th position for Saturday's sprint race.

Hamilton is still yet to secure a grand prix podium for Ferrari, and his only success since joining the team actually came in a sprint race, when he won the Chinese GP sprint back in March.

But that is looking highly unlikely in Qatar's 23-lap race on Saturday, and Hamilton suggested that the only positive from his weekend in Qatar so far has been the weather.

In an awkward interview with Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes, Hamilton gave very short answers to the broadcaster's questions.

Brookes observed Hamilton's struggles during sprint qualifying, and asked: "Was the car tricky to drive?"

"Same as always," was Hamilton's response.

"Anything positive you can take into tomorrow?" came the next question from Brookes, to which Hamilton responded: "The weather's nice."

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc made it into SQ3, but still faced a disappointing result and set the ninth fastest time behind the likes of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton's dismal 2025 season

Since joining Ferrari back in January, Hamilton's best grand prix result is fourth, and he is currently sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

Following the summer break, his performances had seemed to have turned a corner, but Hamilton has had a difficult time of it in the last few race weekends.

A penalty stopped him from challenging for a podium in Mexico, before he retired from the Brazilian GP after a poor qualifying left him scrambling around in the midfield at the start of the grand prix, and he caused damage to his Ferrari in a collision with Franco Colapinto.

Hamilton then qualified plum last in Las Vegas, and only recovered to eighth, before this poor sprint qualifying performance.

Although the 40-year-old is not looking forward to 2026, his fans will be, with new regulations offering the seven-time champion the chance to drive a different generation of car.

