F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Piastri secures crucial pole as Tsunoda BEATS Verstappen at Qatar GP
Oscar Piastri came roaring back to form on Friday night in Lusail, putting himself on pole position for Saturday's F1 sprint race ahead of his championship rivals.
The Australian will be joined on the front row by George Russell, with team-mate Lando Norris in third and Max Verstappen all the way down in sixth – behind Yuki Tsunoda, for the first time in 25 sprint and grand prix qualifying sessions this year.
Verstappen's disappointing qualifying spot stemmed in part from a mishap on his first flying lap, going off track at Turn 4 and left with all the work to do on his last attempt.
Earlier, Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of qualifying for the sprint in SQ1, as his miserable first season at Ferrari draws to a close.
Saturday's sprint race promises to be an excellent indicator of pace ahead of Sunday's grand prix, but the smattering of points on offer in the Saturday shootout means that it holds a much deeper significance than simply a test run.
Norris needs to outscore Verstappen and Piastri by two points this weekend to wrap up the title, with eight points on Saturday a great start to that goal.
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:20.055
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.032s
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.230s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.395s
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.464s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.473s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.477s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.487s
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.567s
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.733s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN SQ2
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN SQ2
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN SQ2
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN SQ2
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN SQ2
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN SQ1
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN SQ1
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|OUT IN SQ1
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN SQ1
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN SQ1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
