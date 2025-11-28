close global

Piastri watching Verstappen talk after the Singapore GP

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Piastri secures crucial pole as Tsunoda BEATS Verstappen at Qatar GP

Chris Deeley
Oscar Piastri came roaring back to form on Friday night in Lusail, putting himself on pole position for Saturday's F1 sprint race ahead of his championship rivals.

The Australian will be joined on the front row by George Russell, with team-mate Lando Norris in third and Max Verstappen all the way down in sixth – behind Yuki Tsunoda, for the first time in 25 sprint and grand prix qualifying sessions this year.

Verstappen's disappointing qualifying spot stemmed in part from a mishap on his first flying lap, going off track at Turn 4 and left with all the work to do on his last attempt.

Earlier, Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of qualifying for the sprint in SQ1, as his miserable first season at Ferrari draws to a close.

Saturday's sprint race promises to be an excellent indicator of pace ahead of Sunday's grand prix, but the smattering of points on offer in the Saturday shootout means that it holds a much deeper significance than simply a test run.

Norris needs to outscore Verstappen and Piastri by two points this weekend to wrap up the title, with eight points on Saturday a great start to that goal.

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:20.055
2George RussellMercedes+0.032s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.230s
4Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.395s
5Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.464s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.473s
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.477s
8Carlos SainzWilliams+0.487s
9Charles LeclercFerrari+0.567s
10Alex AlbonWilliams+0.733s
11Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN SQ2
12Oliver BearmanHaasOUT IN SQ2
13Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN SQ2
14Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN SQ2
15Esteban OconHaasOUT IN SQ2
16Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN SQ1
17Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN SQ1
18Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN SQ1
19Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN SQ1
20Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN SQ1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

