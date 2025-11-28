Oscar Piastri came roaring back to form on Friday night in Lusail, putting himself on pole position for Saturday's F1 sprint race ahead of his championship rivals.

The Australian will be joined on the front row by George Russell, with team-mate Lando Norris in third and Max Verstappen all the way down in sixth – behind Yuki Tsunoda, for the first time in 25 sprint and grand prix qualifying sessions this year.

Verstappen's disappointing qualifying spot stemmed in part from a mishap on his first flying lap, going off track at Turn 4 and left with all the work to do on his last attempt.

Earlier, Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of qualifying for the sprint in SQ1, as his miserable first season at Ferrari draws to a close.

Saturday's sprint race promises to be an excellent indicator of pace ahead of Sunday's grand prix, but the smattering of points on offer in the Saturday shootout means that it holds a much deeper significance than simply a test run.

Norris needs to outscore Verstappen and Piastri by two points this weekend to wrap up the title, with eight points on Saturday a great start to that goal.

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:20.055 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.032s 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.230s 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.395s 5 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.464s 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.473s 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.477s 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.487s 9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.567s 10 Alex Albon Williams +0.733s 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls OUT IN SQ2 12 Oliver Bearman Haas OUT IN SQ2 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber OUT IN SQ2 14 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber OUT IN SQ2 15 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN SQ2 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN SQ1 17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN SQ1 18 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari OUT IN SQ1 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine OUT IN SQ1 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN SQ1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

