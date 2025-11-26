F1 News Today: Lando Norris 'embarrassed' as Jos Verstappen demands action from McLaren

Lando Norris has admitted that his mistake at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was 'pretty embarrassing'.

Norris lined up alongside Max Verstappen on the front row and had no intention of letting the Dutchman get ahead of him into Turn 1.

The Brit launched off the line and flew past Verstappen as they entered the braking zone, but unfortunately for Norris he overcooked it by some margin.

➡️ READ MORE

Jos Verstappen wants McLaren to deal with 'aggressive' Lando Norris

Jos Verstappen, the father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, has urged McLaren to deal with their 'aggressive' driver, Lando Norris.

Though Jos now spends his time competing in rally and watching on as his son drives for Red Bull, he previously raced in F1 himself between 1994 and 2003, driving alongside Michael Schumacher at Benetton in his maiden campaign.

No stranger to telling the paddock what he really thinks, Jos has now spoken out after a dire weekend for McLaren which saw both Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri disqualified from the Las Vegas GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton accused of abandoning Ferrari F1 responsibility

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been accused of abandoning all responsibility with his new Ferrari team by Italian media.

The 40-year-old completed the blockbuster move to the Scuderia at the start of 2025, but when this year's championship rolled around, the shiny new concept of Hamilton and Ferrari had worn off.

Having spent 12 seasons with former squad Mercedes, no one expected Hamilton to hit the ground running, but with just two rounds remaining in his maiden campaign with Ferrari, the F1 legend is yet to step on a grand prix podium.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen one of EIGHT other F1 stars to face FIA disqualification checks

Max Verstappen's Red Bull was one of eight other F1 cars to face FIA disqualification checks at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix after a double disqualification for McLaren.

Title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri crossed the line in P2 and P4 respectively, but after both their MCL39s were scrutineered, it was announced that the skids for both cars had measured below the minimum threshold, with the team summoned to the stewards. After a significant delay, the disqualification of both drivers was confirmed, meaning that after his victory in Saturday's night race, Verstappen is now equal to Piastri in the standings.

➡️ READ MORE

Why a Horner-Newey reunion would be bad news for Aston Martin

A reunion between a pair of F1 legends who claimed eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships at Red Bull. Seems ideal, right?

Well no, not quite...

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton told to 'calm down' by Ferrar boss

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has told Lewis Hamilton that he needs to 'calm down' following the seven-time world champion's post-race interview at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old lined up on the grid in P19 for lights out in Nevada but managed to claw his way through the field to finish in P10.

Hamilton would eventually move up to P8 thanks to the double disqualification of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but even this was not enough to lift the Ferrari star's spirits.

➡️ READ MORE

Related