'Very soon' - absent Sky F1 pundit reveals TV return timeline

A popular member of the Sky Sports F1 broadcasting team, Naomi Schiff, has teased a return to screens after being absent for multiple races in the 2025 season.

With just two rounds left in this year's championship, the Sky Sports team don't have long to wait until they can enjoy some downtime before the madness of a new season and new regulations comes in for 2026.

The likes of Martin Brundle, David Croft and Bernie Collins can all look forward to a much needed break after a hectic year, but in 2025, Sky's approach to the 24-race calendar often changed how frequently some of our favourite presenters and pundits graced our screens anyway.

The Sky F1 team have been working on a revolving basis, which means with Brundle for example, he was only contracted to work 16 race weekends in 2025.

Earlier this season, the Mirror reported: "The 16-race limit is part of the new contract Brundle recently agreed with Sky, who have been trimming costs amid F1's bloated schedule."

But Schiff's absence was not due to these alleged cuts, but instead, as a result of the former W series driver taking maternity leave as she became pregnant with her first child.

Naomi Schiff planned pregnancy around F1 season

At the Dutch GP back in August, Schiff carried out her final punditry duties of the season before tellings fans she would return in 2026, and she is now enjoying valuable time with her newborn, who was born in October, 2025.

As Schiff continues to share life as a new mum on her social media accounts, fans are understandably beginning to wonder when Sky will next have her back on the broadcast.

In a social media Q&A via her Instagram story ahead of the Qatar GP, Schiff responded to questions about her pregnancy from fans, one of which asked when she’ll be back in the paddock.

“Look it’s not going to be long,” Schiff responded.

“My dedication to this sport is real. There was no coincidence in the timing of this baby. We tried to plan it as much as we could to make sure that most of my maternity leave will be in the off-season.

“So it works out well, we’re very lucky in that sense. So yeah, it won’t be long.

“I don’t have an exact date yet but it won’t be long. So don’t worry, I will be back very soon.”

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

Related