Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff delivered a parting message to her audience at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday following her final race appearance of the season with the UK broadcaster.

Schiff brings a refreshing perspective to the F1 broadcast and has proved ever popular since first appearing on Sky Sports in 2022, 10 years on from when the channel first acquired the television rights to the pinnacle of motorsport.

After marrying her partner Alexandre Dedieu in September 2024, Schiff announced via Instagram in May of this year that the couple were expecting their first child.

At Zandvoort last weekend, the former W series driver also confirmed that the Dutch GP would mark her last race of the season, with a baby well on the way.

Signing off the Sky Sports broadcast following the chequered flag at the Dutch GP, fellow presenter Simon Lazenby turned to Schiff, saying: "Next time we see you, you’re going to be a mother, good luck with it all."

Schiff responded: "Can you believe that?" before delivering a farewell message after her final race of the 2025 season with Sky Sports.

"I’m going to be watching you guys, sending you lots of messages, and hopefully soon we’ll have another little F1 fan in the world, watching along."

Who is Sky F1 star Naomi Schiff?

The 31-year-old mother-to-be began her own racing career in South Africa, competing in single-seater cars in Formula Volkswagen, before going on to compete in many other motorsport disciplines, including RC Formula and Supercar Challenge Superlights.

She has also competed in endurance races such as the 24 hours of Zolder and in the iconic 24 hours of Nurburgring, and most recently drove in six grands prix in the all-female W Series in 2019.

After acting as a reserve driver in 2021, Schiff then turned her attention to broadcasting, popping up in various Sky Sports F1 shows before becoming a full-time pundit with the team in 2023.

According to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, women now make up 42 per cent of the F1 fanbase, a drastic jump compared to only 10 per cent being women according to a fan survey conducted in 2017.

As F1's female fan base continues to grow, Schiff makes for a great role model among Sky's female presenters, who also include Bernie Collins, Natalie Pinkham, Rachel Brookes and Jamie Chadwick, who join the broadcast on a regular basis.

Schiff also took to social media after signing off with Sky Sports on Sunday, hinting at when she will next be returning to the broadcast.

Speaking on her Instagram story, she said: "It's been a good but short season so far and I will be back next year for you."

