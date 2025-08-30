Naomi Schiff announces final F1 race with Sky Sports

Naomi Schiff has announced that the Dutch Grand Prix will be her final F1 race with Sky Sports this year.

The former racing driver, turned pundit, announced in May that she was expecting her first child with husband Alexandre Dedieu, who she married in a lavish ceremony in September 2024.

Since the announcement, Schiff has returned to her pundit duties with Sky and Canal+ in France, appearing for the British broadcaster at Zandvoort.

Prior to the weekend’s coverage however, Schiff took to Instagram to reveal that the Dutch GP would be her final race in 2025 before having her first child.

Speaking on her Instagram story at the Dutch Grand Prix, Schiff said: “It’s also my last race of the season because, well [gestured to baby bump] you know, the bun is baking and the bun is almost ready to come out of the oven.

“Very excited for this weekend ahead and I’m going to be enjoying it more than usual so join me on Sky Sports.”

Who is Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff?

Schiff has worked with Sky since 2022

Schiff first joined Sky’s rotation of presenters and pundits during race weekends in 2023, a year after she started presenting the Sky Sports F1 Show.

Prior to her career in broadcast, Schiff was a racing driver and began her single-seater career in 2010 in the South African Formula Volkswagen Championship.

Schiff’s career highlights include winning the 2014 Clio Cup China Series title, and in 2018 she competed in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

The 31-year-old also made a name for herself in the all-female W Series – the precursor to the F1 Academy – but since then she has left full-time racing behind.

Alongside her successful broadcast career, Schiff’s sense of style has also caught the attention of major brands, and the pundit has been named as an ambassador for British retailer Marks and Spencer.

