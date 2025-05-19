Sky Sports F1 star announces pregnancy in exciting statement

A popular star from Sky Sports F1 coverage has confirmed their pregnancy after revealing a wholesome video on Monday evening.

Naomi Schiff, who has been a regular pundit with the broadcaster since 2022, revealed the details on Instagram celebrating the news with a high production video featuring her and husband Alexandre Dedieu, who she married in September last year.

The video shows Schiff posing proudly with a small baby bump, posing for pictures from a photographer while she shares wholesome moments along with Dedieu as they look forward to their first child together.

Schiff captured the video: "Been keeping the tiniest little secret," accompanied by a smiley face and a chick hatching from an egg before adding the hashtags #babyontheway #werehavingababy.

The world of F1 was quick to congratulate the pair, with 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button saying "congratulations guys", while racing star Jamie Chadwick added "Amazing news! Congrats to you both".

Natalie Pinkham was also among the Sky Sports F1 colleagues excited by the news saying: "The BEST news... and that gene pool".

Who did Naomi Schiff race for?

Pinkham's comments are likely to refer to the strong racing genes possessed by Schiff who previously competed in the 2019 W Series - pre-cursor to the F1 Academy - before retiring from competitive racing.

Born in Antwerp, Belgium, the 31-year-old has dual-nationality with Rwanda and Belgium, and her racing career highlights include taking a second-place in class finish in the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring in 2019.

Since joining Sky she has been a regular on-screen pundit on UK screens during their live coverage of the season - although that may not be the case in the short term following Monday evening's joyful announcement.

