Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
F1 legend Martin Brundle will not be present at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, with fans set to miss out on what would have been a star-studded grid walk.
With just three rounds to go in this year's hectic 24-race calendar, Brundle appears to be enjoying a week off as part of his new agreement with Sky, which means he is only contracted to work 16 race weekends in 2025.
As the Mirror reported when he was absent in Italy back in May: "The 16-race limit is part of the new contract Brundle recently agreed with Sky, who have been trimming costs amid F1's bloated schedule."
Brundle has been absent across the entirety of Sky F1's Thursday and Friday live broadcasts in in Nevada, with Anthony Davidson, David Croft and Jenson Button in the commentary box on Thursday, along with regular pundit Bernie Collins.
Who will replace F1 legend Martin Brundle on Sky Sports?
Sky F1's lineup works on a revolving basis meaning that fans shouldn't expect Brundle or any of his Sky Sports colleagues to be present at every race weekend.
Whilst the team often replace Crofty with fellow commentator Harry Benjamin when needed, Brundle does not have a set replacement.
As a result, this Saturday night's grid walk on the Strip is likely to be carried out by a handful of Sky's presenters instead.
So far at the night-time race, Sky have provided coverage of all the action with the help of 2009 champion Button, Simon Lazenby, Ted Kravitz and Collins, with Kravitz around for his trademark eccentric pitlane reporting and Notebook segment.
