Jos Verstappen wants McLaren to deal with 'aggressive' Lando Norris

Jos Verstappen, the father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, has urged McLaren to deal with their 'aggressive' driver, Lando Norris.

Though Jos now spends his time competing in rally and watching on as his son drives for Red Bull, he previously raced in F1 himself between 1994 and 2003, driving alongside Michael Schumacher at Benetton in his maiden campaign.

No stranger to telling the paddock what he really thinks, Jos has now spoken out after a dire weekend for McLaren which saw both Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri disqualified from the Las Vegas GP.

The verdict means that after Saturday's night race where Max crossed the line in P1, the Dutchman is now tied with Piastri in the standings, with both drivers only 24 points behind championship leader Norris.

Speaking after Max's victory, the former F1 racer criticised the bold move Norris performed straight off the line in Vegas. The McLaren driver attempted to cut Max off instantly in the short run to Turn 1, but failed and instead ran wide into the corner, handing Max the lead.

Discussing the move, Jos told Formule1.nl: "That was too aggressive. It was a close call, and both cars could have collided, which would have taken them both out of the race," he said.

Verstappen picks apart Norris issues

Jos continued, highlighting how he felt Norris' lap one move was a perfect example that McLaren are far too concerned with Max and don't spend enough time considering their own race.

"The problem is that Lando is only concerned with Max, Max, Max, but in the meantime, he simply forgets to brake for the first corner.

"Max braked at least five metres earlier. So you could call this a mistake too."

The 53-year-old's own son has often been described as aggressive, especially where his driving style was concerned in the earlier years of his career when battling against seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

But Jos has now slapped Norris with that same label, saying: "Zak Brown has often talked about Max's driving style, saying he finds him too aggressive at the start, but I'm sure he'll be talking to his own driver about this now."

