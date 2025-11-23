F1 News Today: McLaren DISQUALIFIED as team issue statement on team principal sacking reports
The FIA have announced that McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The pair were classified second and fourth when the chequered flag fell, with Norris taking his place on the podium.
But now both drivers have been disqualified, in a move that has huge ramifications in the battle for the championship.
Aston Martin issue statement over rumours team are ‘set to sack’ team principal Andy Cowell
Aston Martin F1 team have issued an official statement after reports suggested that they are set to immediately sack team principal and CEO Andy Cowell.
Neither Fernando Alonso nor Lance Stroll were able to score a point at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Alonso finishing 13th on track and Stroll not able to finish the race in another dismal weekend for the team.
After the points-scoring exploits of teams around them in the constructors' championship, it means they are now down in eighth, a long way behind sixth-placed Racing Bulls.
Leclerc fumes at Ferrari in X-rated Las Vegas Grand Prix rant
Charles Leclerc's frustrations boiled to the surface at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Ferrari once again lost out to their F1 rivals.
Both Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled with their tyres during qualifying on Friday, with the seven-time world champion unable to make it out of Q1 and were forced to start Saturday's race from last.
And it very much sparked a huge rant from Leclerc, in which he called the team 'embarrassing.'
F1 team fined thousands over FIA rule breach at Las Vegas GP
Alpine F1 team were fined at the Las Vegas Grand Prix for a breach regarding Franco Colapinto's car.
Colapinto is yet to score a single point with Alpine, but he might have been hopeful amid the difficult conditions at the Las Vegas GP this weekend.
After qualifying, Colapinto's Alpine team came to the attention of FIA race stewards for a rather specific infringement, that carried with it a hefty fine.
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
The FIA race stewards announced a late verdict after qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix for F1 star Carlos Sainz.
Sainz enjoyed a spectacular qualifying for Williams, setting the third-fastest time ahead of McLaren star Oscar Piastri.
However, he faced a daunting trip to see the stewards after the session.
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Here are the full results from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, after penalties have been applied.
The 22nd round of the 2025 season was a thrilling affair, and took place amid the glitz and glamour of one of the most iconic cities in the world.
Las Vegas saw the resumption of the thrilling world championship battle between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.
Sky F1 star addresses British bias accusations
Sky Sports F1 star Simon Lazenby has addressed accusations that the British broadcaster possesses a bias towards drivers that hail from the country.
The likes of Max Verstappen and Red Bull have protested Sky’s treatment of their drivers in the past, with Adrian Newey claiming the broadcaster vilified the Dutchman after his 2021 title win against Lewis Hamilton.
And that conversation has come to the fore once again amid the ongoing title battle between British star Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastri.
