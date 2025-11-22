Sky F1 star addresses British bias accusations

Sky Sports F1 star Simon Lazenby has addressed accusations that the British broadcaster possesses a bias towards drivers that hail from the country.

The likes of Max Verstappen and Red Bull have protested Sky’s treatment of their drivers in the past, with Adrian Newey claiming the broadcaster vilified the Dutchman after his 2021 title win against Lewis Hamilton.

In 2022, Verstappen boycotted Sky Sports after presenter Ted Kravitz insinuated that Hamilton had been ‘robbed’ of the title the year previous.

During an appearance on Lucas Stewart's Driver, a video series where the host plays golf while interviewing various guests, Lazenby addressed accusations of a bias and explained why Sky focuses on British drivers on the broadcast.

Lazenby defends Sky’s F1 coverage

Lazenby said: "We try to be as neutral as possible, but, we are, and I think this is what people forget, our predominant audience and where we are based and a large portion of the teams are British-based and there’s four British drivers. There’s also Alex Albon born in London.

"I think we don’t skew it towards them, but obviously a lot of our viewers in the UK, they want to know about British drivers and as I mentioned at the start, I grew up a Mansell fan, a Damon Hill fan.

"I grew up supporting those from Britain and I don’t think you can be accused of bias just for reporting what your audience wants to know."

British F1 fans may have a new driver to celebrate by the conclusion of the 2025 season, with McLaren star Lando Norris just three rounds away from claiming his first world drivers’ title.

Heading into the Las Vegas GP weekend, the Brit leads his team-mate Oscar Piastri by 24 points after displaying the form of his career in Mexico and Brazil.

Barring a late resurgence from the Australian driver, Norris is the overwhelming favourite to be named the 2025 drivers' champion.

