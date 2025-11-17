F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Nevada

F1 returns to the entertainment capital of the world this weekend for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which also kicks off the final triple-header of the season.

After a thrilling Brazilian GP last time out, McLaren star Lando Norris has a slightly firmer grip on the drivers' championship, but with three rounds to go, there is still time for Oscar Piastri or Max Verstappen to usurp him.

Norris has a 24-point lead over Piastri and a 49-point advantage over Verstappen. The reigning champion sits down in third just 25 points behind Norris’ Aussie team-mate, but the Dutchman’s chances of retaining the title could be erased if he fails to pick up enough points this weekend when racing on the Vegas strip.

To complicate things even further this weekend, the time difference between GMT and PST means that the F1 race weekend schedule is all happening a day earlier than fans may be used to in local time.

So, when will the on-track action be taking place and how will the weather forecast impact the night race?

Las Vegas 2025 F1 weekend schedule

Session Track Date Track Time UK Date UK Time FP1 Thu 20 Nov 16:30 Fri 21 Nov 00:30 FP2 Thu 20 Nov 20:00 Fri 21 Nov 04:00 FP3 Fri 21 Nov 16:30 Sat 22 Nov 00:30 Qualifying Fri 21 Nov 20:00 Sat 22 Nov 04:00 Race Sat 22 Nov 20:00 Sun 23 Nov 04:00

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast

Southern Nevada is braced for extreme weather in the week leading up to F1's return to the street circuit, with storms forecast in the days prior to the event.

Below is the full weather report ahead of this year's Saturday night race on the Las Vegas strip.

Thursday, November 20 (FP1 & FP2)

Las Vegas will get its first taste of on-track action this year on Thursday, November 20, at 4:30pm (PST) for Free Practice 1. Despite reports of potential storms in the days prior, only light winds are expected to hit the track from the east south east, with temperatures sticking at around 15 degrees Celsius for the first hour of practice.

Both FP1 and FP2 are at risk of showers, with a 61 per cent chance of rain forecast for the afternoon session, rising to a 64 per cent chance of precipitation for the second hour of practice at 8pm local time.

The track conditions for FP2 will be more representative of those that the teams and drivers must prepare for on race day, with a cooler evening breeze forecast, but predicted humidity levels of up to 66 per cent.

Due to the later start time of FP2, temperatures are also expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius, which could favour teams like Mercedes who have historically run well in cold conditions.

Friday, November 21 (FP3 & Qualifying)

F1 will return to the Las Vegas Street Circuit for the final hour of practice on Friday at 4:30pm (PST), where the track is likely to be wet from rainfall in the area both overnight and throughout the morning.

Whether the track is wet or still drying could massively change a team's tyre strategy, forcing them to carry out a last-minute shift from a dry setup to focus on running wets or intermediates instead.

Temperatures will sit at around 15 degrees Celsius for FP3, and though the chance of rainfall has slightly decreased from the previous day, it still sits at over 50 per cent.

Qualifying for the 2025 Las Vegas GP will get underway once again at 8pm local time, with conditions forecast similar to Thursday's evening practice session. Once again, temperatures are expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius with high humidity levels and light winds from the north west.

Saturday, November 22 (Race)

This year's Las Vegas GP exhibits the quirk of being the only full-length race on the 2025 calendar to take place on a Saturday!

Lights out is 8pm local time (PST), where the chance of rain is set to drop drastically, with only a nine per cent chance of rainfall forecast for the 50-lap event.

Temperatures will again sit at 12 degrees Celsius for the grand prix distance, although the track will have a slightly cooler real feel of 11 degrees. Light winds are to be expected again from the north west and humidity levels are currently forecast to drop to 58 per cent, hopefully making the conditions in the cockpit slightly more manageable for the drivers.

The previous two modern editions of the Las Vegas GP have been won by Verstappen and Mercedes star George Russell, with the Silver Arrows likely hopeful that they can take advantage of the consistently cooler conditions once again this weekend following on from their double podium with Russell and Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 race.

As the forecast continues to change, GPFans will provide daily updates on the conditions, so be sure to come back to this page before race day to find out the latest weather updates!

