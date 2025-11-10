Max Verstappen once again proved his F1 world championship winning credentials with a stunning recovery from the pit lane to third at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman did all he could to take the battle to the McLarens, but in the end had to settle for third place behind Kimi Antonelli while Lando Norris achieved his seventh race victory of the year.

Norris also strengthened his lead at the top of the standings to team-mate Oscar Piastri by 24 points, after the Aussie finished the race a lowly fifth.

In a dramatic sequence of events, Piastri was awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Antonelli who then made contact with Charles Leclerc, and the Ferrari star was forced to retire from the race.

Lewis Hamilton also suffered a DNF, in a miserable weekend for Ferrari where they were usurped by both Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors' standings following the Brazilian GP.

Here are the full F1 standings and the implications on the title race after the Brazilian GP!

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 756 2 Mercedes 398 3 Red Bull 366 4 Ferrari 362 5 Williams 111 6 Racing Bulls 82 7 Aston Martin 72 8 Haas 70 9 Kick Sauber 62 10 Alpine 22

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

