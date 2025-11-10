close global

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen

F1 Standings: Max Verstappen stuns McLaren as FIA penalty halts title charge

F1 Standings: Max Verstappen stuns McLaren as FIA penalty halts title charge

Sheona Mountford
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen once again proved his F1 world championship winning credentials with a stunning recovery from the pit lane to third at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman did all he could to take the battle to the McLarens, but in the end had to settle for third place behind Kimi Antonelli while Lando Norris achieved his seventh race victory of the year.

Norris also strengthened his lead at the top of the standings to team-mate Oscar Piastri by 24 points, after the Aussie finished the race a lowly fifth.

In a dramatic sequence of events, Piastri was awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Antonelli who then made contact with Charles Leclerc, and the Ferrari star was forced to retire from the race.

Lewis Hamilton also suffered a DNF, in a miserable weekend for Ferrari where they were usurped by both Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors' standings following the Brazilian GP.

Here are the full F1 standings and the implications on the title race after the Brazilian GP!

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren390
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren366
3Max VerstappenRed Bull341
4George RussellMercedes276
5Charles LeclercFerrari214
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari148
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes122
8Alex AlbonWilliams73
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber43
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls43
11Ollie BearmanHaas40
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin40
13Carlos SainzWilliams38
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls36
15Lance StrollAston Martin32
16Esteban OconHaas30
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull28
18Pierre GaslyAlpine22
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber19
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren756
2Mercedes398
3Red Bull366
4Ferrari362
5Williams111
6Racing Bulls82
7Aston Martin72
8Haas70
9Kick Sauber62
10Alpine22

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned after Interlagos mishap as star driver booed

