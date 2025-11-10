F1 Standings: Max Verstappen stuns McLaren as FIA penalty halts title charge
F1 Standings: Max Verstappen stuns McLaren as FIA penalty halts title charge
Max Verstappen once again proved his F1 world championship winning credentials with a stunning recovery from the pit lane to third at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman did all he could to take the battle to the McLarens, but in the end had to settle for third place behind Kimi Antonelli while Lando Norris achieved his seventh race victory of the year.
Norris also strengthened his lead at the top of the standings to team-mate Oscar Piastri by 24 points, after the Aussie finished the race a lowly fifth.
In a dramatic sequence of events, Piastri was awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Antonelli who then made contact with Charles Leclerc, and the Ferrari star was forced to retire from the race.
Lewis Hamilton also suffered a DNF, in a miserable weekend for Ferrari where they were usurped by both Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors' standings following the Brazilian GP.
Here are the full F1 standings and the implications on the title race after the Brazilian GP!
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|390
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|366
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|341
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|276
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|214
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|148
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|122
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|73
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|43
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|43
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|40
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|40
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|38
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|36
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|30
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|28
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|19
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|756
|2
|Mercedes
|398
|3
|Red Bull
|366
|4
|Ferrari
|362
|5
|Williams
|111
|6
|Racing Bulls
|82
|7
|Aston Martin
|72
|8
|Haas
|70
|9
|Kick Sauber
|62
|10
|Alpine
|22
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned after Interlagos mishap as star driver booed
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton: Driving for Ferrari is a 'nightmare'
- 47 minutes ago
Russell and Verstappen put rivalry aside at Brazilian GP
- 1 hour ago
Sky pundit spots major clue over F1 star's future in Brazilian GP paddock
- 2 hours ago
F1 Standings: Max Verstappen stuns McLaren as FIA penalty halts title charge
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned at Interlagos as star driver booed
- Today 08:41
Lewis Hamilton says FIA stewards are 'a joke' after Brazilian GP penalty
- Today 08:27
Most read
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 27 october
Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
- 30 october