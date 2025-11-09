Max Verstappen suffered humiliation at the Brazilian Grand Prix after one of his worst ever qualifying sessions.

Verstappen was eliminated from Q1 for the first time in four years, as Red Bull's set-up gamble backfired causing the Dutchman's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda to also be eliminated.

Starting from P16 for Sunday's race, Max Verstappen was left without answers trying to explain Red Bull's disaster of a weekend.

Lando Norris booed AGAIN at Brazilian Grand Prix

Lando Norris is on a roll in Formula 1 right now and especially at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend.

Taking pole in the sprint, winning the sprint, and then taking pole again for the grand prix on Sunday, Norris has a great chance to extend his championship lead to beyond nine points.

However, fans don't seem to have forgotten his controversial Monza swap, and like at the Mexican GP he has been booed by F1 supporters trackside once again at Interlagos.

F1 Qualifying Results: Brazilian Grand Prix times and grid positions in Sao Paulo

Lando Norris is well placed to take a huge stride on his way to winning his first world championship after taking pole position for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The McLaren star has dominated the weekend so far and lines up on the front row alongside Mercedes' youngster Kimi Antonelli.

However qualifying proved to be a graveyard for F1 champions including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

F1 team give driver health update after double crash

Gabriel Bortoleto crashed heavily at Interlagos on Saturday

Sauber F1 have given an update to Gabriel Bortoleto's condition after he was involved in a terrifying crash during Saturday's sprint race.

Bortoleto was looking to make a move on the inside of turn one on the final lap, but he ended up spinning into a wall on the inside of the corner, before bouncing across the track into another wall, completely destroying his car.

Bortoleto made his way to the medical centre afterwards, and his team have now given an update on his condition for the rest of the weekend.

Oscar Piastri FREE burger deal changes after McLaren driver's poor form

It's not just Oscar Piastri who is suffering from his poor form as his championship hopes unravel.

The McLaren star opened up a 34-point title lead after winning the Dutch GP a few months back but now he trails team-mate Lando Norris by nine points heading into the Brazilian Grand Prix.

And for one burger chain, that run of form has had a severe impact on one of their promotions involving the Australian driver.

