F1 team give driver health update after double crash

Sauber F1 team have released a health update regarding Gabriel Bortoleto after the Brazilian driver suffered a crash into two separate walls at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.

On the final lap of the sprint race in Sao Paulo, Bortoleto attempted a pass on the Williams of Alex Albon, but after experiencing a large amount of oversteer, was sent hurtling into the barriers on the left side of the start/finish straight.

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle said on Saturday's broadcast that the impact of the initial crash measured at around 34g, and after taking the first hit, Bortoleto was sent hurtling across the track into the barriers on the other side of the circuit, with the second hit measuring at 57g's.

Following his crash at the end of the sprint race, Bortoleto confirmed that he was ok over team radio and was taken to the circuit’s medical centre as a precaution.

Now, Sauber have released a health update via social media, writing: "Following precautionary checks at the circuit’s Medical Centre, we are pleased to report that Gabriel Bortoleto is ok and uninjured.

"The team would like to thank the circuit marshals, F1 and the FIA and the Medical Centre staff for their superb care.

"The team will now focus on preparing the cars for this afternoon’s qualifying session."

Sauber up against the clock for Brazilian GP qualifying

Bortoleto gave his family and thousands of fans quite a shock when his F1 car went airborne during the sprint race at Interlagos.

The 2025 event marks the 21-year-old's maiden home race in F1 and after being given the all clear to jump back into the cockpit on Saturday afternoon, Sauber are now up against the clock to repair his car in time.

Bortoleto did some serious damage during his double crash earlier in the day and will be hoping that a chassis change and the fast work of many hands down in the Sauber garage is enough to get him to the line for the grand prix qualifying.

His home crowd have not had a Brazilian F1 driver to root for since Felipe Massa competed in the 2017 Brazilian GP, and having grown up less than 30 minutes away from Interlagos, Bortoleto will be hoping to come away with a positive result in Brazil this weekend.

