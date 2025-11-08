close global

Lando Norris, Sprint, Brazil GP, 2025

F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris survives late scare to hold off surprise driver in Brazil

F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris survives late scare to hold off surprise driver in Brazil

Kerry Violet
Lando Norris, Sprint, Brazil GP, 2025

F1 drivers' championship leader Lando Norris managed to stave off a surprise threat from Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli to take the sprint race victory at the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Antonelli lined up alongside Norris in the penultimate sprint event of the season on Saturday but the McLaren star managed to lead every lap from pole to pick up eight vital points in his championship, with the Italian teenager crossing the line in P2.

As a result, Norris has now extended his lead in the drivers' standings to nine points after closest contender Oscar Piastri crashed out of the sprint after just six laps.

George Russell finished P3 on Saturday as reigning champion Max Verstappen crossed the line in P4 and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five in the first race of the weekend.

Only 18 drivers lined up on the grid ahead of Saturday's race after Yuki Tsunoda and Carlos Sainz were forced to start from the pit lane, and only 17 crossed the line after two major incidents bookended the event.

Chaos ensued on lap six of the 24-lap race after Piastri appeared to pick up water off the kerb, spinning straight into the barriers at Turn 3 and prompting the sprint to be red-flagged.

Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto also got caught up in the incident, and though Sauber were able to carry out repairs to Hulkenberg's car in time for the rolling restart at 11:35am local time (BRT), Alpine's Colapinto was ruled out of the race.

Piastri's crash resulted in a second consecutive non-scoring sprint for the McLaren driver, something that could prove hugely significant in the championship, especially with McLaren facing the challenge of repairing Piastri’s car ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto was being cheered on by the Brazilian crowd on the final lap when he also crashed out, prompting the eventful sprint to finish under yellow flag conditions. Sauber now have their work cut out to repair his vehicle for the vital grand prix qualifying.

F1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.845s
3George RussellMercedes+2.318s
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+4.423s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+16.483s
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+18.306s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+18.603s
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+19.366s
9Lance StrollAston Martin+23.933s
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+29.548s
11Esteban OconHaas+31.000s
12Oliver BearmanHaas+31.334s
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+38.090s
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+38.462s
15Carlos SainzWilliams+38.951s
16Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+42.349s
17Alex AlbonWilliams+55.456s
DNFGabriel BortoletoKick Sauber1 LAP
DNFOscar PiastriMcLaren19 LAPS
DNFFranco ColapintoAlpine19 LAPS

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 F1 drivers' championship standings

Driver Team Points
Lando Norris McLaren 365
Oscar Piastri McLaren 356
Max Verstappen Red Bull 326

F1 Standings

