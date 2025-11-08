close global

﻿
Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes kit with a serious expression in front of an edited Brazilian flag-themed background

F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

Kerry Violet
Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes kit with a serious expression in front of an edited Brazilian flag-themed background

The first race of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Saturday, November 8), before attention switches to the main event on Sunday in Sao Paulo.

The grid has been determined following Friday's sprint qualifying session at Interlagos which saw reigning champion Max Verstappen grapple with his RB21 as championship leader Lando Norris took his first sprint pole position of the season.

After a disappointing hour of practice on Friday morning, Mercedes showed more pace in sprint qualifying and as a result, Kimi Antonelli will join Norris on the front row for Saturday's race.

The Brit's McLaren team-mate will line up on the second row for the 100km event alongside the other Mercedes piloted by George Russell, with Verstappen forced to settle with a starting position of P6 ahead of the sprint which could make or break his championship chances this year.

Here is the starting grid for the Brazilian GP sprint race on Saturday.

F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren
4George RussellMercedes
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
6Max VerstappenRed Bull
7Lance StrollAston Martin
8Charles LeclercFerrari
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
10Nico HulkenbergSauber
11Lewis HamiltonFerrari
12Alex AlbonWilliams
13Pierre GaslyAlpine
14Gabriel BortoletoSauber
15Oliver BearmanHaas
16Franco ColapintoAlpine
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
18Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
19Esteban OconHaas
20Carlos SainzWilliams

What time is the F1 sprint race on today?

Lights out for the first race of the weekend is today (Saturday, November 8, 2025) at 11am local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, November 8, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BRT)11am Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET)3pm Saturday
United States (ET)9am Saturday
United States (CT)8am Saturday
United States (PT)6am Saturday
Australia (AET)1am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10pm Saturday
Australia (ACT)12:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)8am Saturday
Japan (JST)11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Saturday
Egypt (EET)4pm Saturday
China (CST)10pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5pm Saturday
Turkey (TRT)5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6pm Saturday

F1 HEADLINES: Alpine confirm F1 driver lineup as team revamp ahead of Brazilian GP

F1 Standings

