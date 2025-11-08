F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
The first race of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Saturday, November 8), before attention switches to the main event on Sunday in Sao Paulo.
The grid has been determined following Friday's sprint qualifying session at Interlagos which saw reigning champion Max Verstappen grapple with his RB21 as championship leader Lando Norris took his first sprint pole position of the season.
After a disappointing hour of practice on Friday morning, Mercedes showed more pace in sprint qualifying and as a result, Kimi Antonelli will join Norris on the front row for Saturday's race.
The Brit's McLaren team-mate will line up on the second row for the 100km event alongside the other Mercedes piloted by George Russell, with Verstappen forced to settle with a starting position of P6 ahead of the sprint which could make or break his championship chances this year.
Here is the starting grid for the Brazilian GP sprint race on Saturday.
F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
What time is the F1 sprint race on today?
Lights out for the first race of the weekend is today (Saturday, November 8, 2025) at 11am local time (BRT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, November 8, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BRT)
|11am Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|2pm Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|3pm Saturday
|United States (ET)
|9am Saturday
|United States (CT)
|8am Saturday
|United States (PT)
|6am Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|1am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|10pm Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|8am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4pm Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|4pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5pm Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|5pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6pm Saturday
