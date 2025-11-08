F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

The first race of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Saturday, November 8), before attention switches to the main event on Sunday in Sao Paulo.

The grid has been determined following Friday's sprint qualifying session at Interlagos which saw reigning champion Max Verstappen grapple with his RB21 as championship leader Lando Norris took his first sprint pole position of the season.

After a disappointing hour of practice on Friday morning, Mercedes showed more pace in sprint qualifying and as a result, Kimi Antonelli will join Norris on the front row for Saturday's race.

The Brit's McLaren team-mate will line up on the second row for the 100km event alongside the other Mercedes piloted by George Russell, with Verstappen forced to settle with a starting position of P6 ahead of the sprint which could make or break his championship chances this year.

Here is the starting grid for the Brazilian GP sprint race on Saturday.

F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

What time is the F1 sprint race on today?

Lights out for the first race of the weekend is today (Saturday, November 8, 2025) at 11am local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, November 8, 2025

Location Time Local time (BRT) 11am Saturday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2pm Saturday Central European Time (CET) 3pm Saturday United States (ET) 9am Saturday United States (CT) 8am Saturday United States (PT) 6am Saturday Australia (AET) 1am Sunday Australia (AWST) 10pm Saturday Australia (ACT) 12:30am Sunday Mexico (CST) 8am Saturday Japan (JST) 11pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Saturday Egypt (EET) 4pm Saturday China (CST) 10pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5pm Saturday Turkey (TRT) 5pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6pm Saturday

F1 HEADLINES: Alpine confirm F1 driver lineup as team revamp ahead of Brazilian GP

Related