F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1's jam-packed Brazilian Grand Prix weekend will see the competitive action continue at Interlagos on Saturday with qualifying for Sunday's main event.
This year, the Sao Paulo track is host to the penultimate sprint race of the 2025 season, meaning that the drivers will have a quick turnaround from the Saturday morning sprint to qualifying for the grand prix, which will take place at 3pm local time (BRT).
With a chaotic weather forecast looming over Saturday's on-track events and a championship fight which continues to swing between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, the Brazilian GP once again has all the elements to become a race to remember.
At last year's event, Verstappen wowed the crowd by stealing the grand prix victory despite starting P17, so make sure to tune in for Saturday's qualifying to see where will he end up starting from on Sunday.
F1 Qualifying times - Brazilian Grand Prix
The competitive action will continue in Sao Paulo today (Saturday, November 8, 2025), with qualifying at 3pm local time (BRT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, November 8, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BRT)
|3pm Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|6pm Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|7pm Saturday
|United States (ET)
|1pm Saturday
|United States (CT)
|12pm Saturday
|United States (PT)
|10am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|4am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|2am Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|3:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|12pm Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|3am Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|8pm Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|8pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|2am Sunday
|India (IST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|2am Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|9pm Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|9pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|10pm Saturday
How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* = All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 SPRINT QUALIFYING RESULTS: Max Verstappen flops as McLaren claim Brazil pole
