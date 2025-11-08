close global

F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Kerry Violet
F1's jam-packed Brazilian Grand Prix weekend will see the competitive action continue at Interlagos on Saturday with qualifying for Sunday's main event.

This year, the Sao Paulo track is host to the penultimate sprint race of the 2025 season, meaning that the drivers will have a quick turnaround from the Saturday morning sprint to qualifying for the grand prix, which will take place at 3pm local time (BRT).

With a chaotic weather forecast looming over Saturday's on-track events and a championship fight which continues to swing between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, the Brazilian GP once again has all the elements to become a race to remember.

At last year's event, Verstappen wowed the crowd by stealing the grand prix victory despite starting P17, so make sure to tune in for Saturday's qualifying to see where will he end up starting from on Sunday.

F1 Qualifying times - Brazilian Grand Prix

The competitive action will continue in Sao Paulo today (Saturday, November 8, 2025), with qualifying at 3pm local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, November 8, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BRT)3pm Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)6pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET)7pm Saturday
United States (ET)1pm Saturday
United States (CT)12pm Saturday
United States (PT)10am Saturday
Australia (AEST)4am Sunday
Australia (AWST)2am Sunday
Australia (ACST)3:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)12pm Saturday
Japan (JST)3am Sunday
South Africa (SAST)8pm Saturday
Egypt (EET)8pm Saturday
China (CST)2am Sunday
India (IST)11:30pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)2am Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)9pm Saturday
Turkey (TRT)9pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)10pm Saturday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* = All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

