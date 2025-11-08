F1's jam-packed Brazilian Grand Prix weekend will see the competitive action continue at Interlagos on Saturday with qualifying for Sunday's main event.

This year, the Sao Paulo track is host to the penultimate sprint race of the 2025 season, meaning that the drivers will have a quick turnaround from the Saturday morning sprint to qualifying for the grand prix, which will take place at 3pm local time (BRT).

With a chaotic weather forecast looming over Saturday's on-track events and a championship fight which continues to swing between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, the Brazilian GP once again has all the elements to become a race to remember.

At last year's event, Verstappen wowed the crowd by stealing the grand prix victory despite starting P17, so make sure to tune in for Saturday's qualifying to see where will he end up starting from on Sunday.

F1 Qualifying times - Brazilian Grand Prix

The competitive action will continue in Sao Paulo today (Saturday, November 8, 2025), with qualifying at 3pm local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, November 8, 2025

Location Time Local time (BRT) 3pm Saturday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 6pm Saturday Central European Time (CET) 7pm Saturday United States (ET) 1pm Saturday United States (CT) 12pm Saturday United States (PT) 10am Saturday Australia (AEST) 4am Sunday Australia (AWST) 2am Sunday Australia (ACST) 3:30am Sunday Mexico (CST) 12pm Saturday Japan (JST) 3am Sunday South Africa (SAST) 8pm Saturday Egypt (EET) 8pm Saturday China (CST) 2am Sunday India (IST) 11:30pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 2am Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 9pm Saturday Turkey (TRT) 9pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 10pm Saturday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* = All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

