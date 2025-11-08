F1 Qualifying Results: Brazilian Grand Prix times and grid positions in Sao Paulo
Lando Norris claimed yet another vital pole position this weekend in qualifying for the 2025 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.
The McLaren star has gone from strength to strength in Sao Paulo, picking up the sprint pole, sprint race victory and now the grand prix pole position ahead of Sunday's main event.
Having crashed out of the sprint earlier on Saturday, title rival Oscar Piastri only managed to qualify in P4 after a late push from Kimi Antonelli saw the Mercedes rookie secure his spot on the front row for Sunday's race.
Championship contender Max Verstappen suffered a shock early exit on Saturday and was ruled out of the session in Q1 for the first time since Sochi in 2021.
The four-time champion will therefore start Sunday's race from P16 in a devastating blow to his 2025 title chances.
His struggling team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was also ruled out early on and will line up P19 for the the Brazilian GP in the first double Q1 exit for Red Bull since the 2006 Japanese GP.
Verstappen has been vocal about struggling with the set-up of his RB21 all weekend and could be heard telling race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: "I don't really know what to tell you," when help was offered to the Dutchman in qualifying.
The qualifying shocks continued as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton only managed to go 13th fastest, with team-mate Charles Leclerc once again triumphing over the Brit having crossed the line third-fastest in Q3.
After suffering a huge double crash in the sprint race, Sauber continued to work on Gabriel Bortoleto's car during Q1, but were unable to send him out in time. As a result, the Brazilian star failed to get out on track, but will still likely be granted permission to start Sunday's race despite failing to meet the demands of the 107 per cent rule.
Here are the full results from the Brazilian GP qualifying at Interlagos.
F1 Qualifying Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:09.511
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.174s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.294s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.375s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.420s
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.431s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.451s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.466s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.491s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.528s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
|—
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|—
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
