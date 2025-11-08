F1 Standings: Oscar Piastri crash changes title picture

It's remarkable how much impact a 24-lap race with a maximum of eight points available can have on a world championship battle.

But the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race has dealt a huge blow to McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

The Australian was just a point behind team-mate Lando Norris going into the first of two races this weekend, yet comes out of it needing a huge result in the main grand prix if he is going to lead the championship post-Brazil.

A lap seven error in getting up onto the kerb at turn three in damp conditions and slamming into the barriers ended Piastri's participation in the race, while Norris went on to win the mini race, adding an extra eight points to his championship lead.

Piastri will now need to win the main grand prix on Sunday and hope that Norris finishes third or lower in order to escape Interlagos with the championship lead.

Elsewhere, the other championship protagonist in Max Verstappen finished fourth, cutting his gap to Piastri to just 30 points but, crucially for Norris, dropping a further three points behind the Brit.

Mercedes' second and third-place results respectively has allowed them to overtake Ferrari for second in the constructors' championship, and Aston Martin are now level on points with Racing Bulls in the battle for sixth in that championship.

Here is how the F1 standings look after the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race!

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 721 2 Mercedes 368 3 Ferrari 362 4 Red Bull 351 5 Williams 111 6 Racing Bulls 72 7 Aston Martin 72 8 Haas 62 9 Kick Sauber 60 10 Alpine 21

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

Related