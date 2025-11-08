F1 Standings: Oscar Piastri crash changes title picture
F1 Standings: Oscar Piastri crash changes title picture
It's remarkable how much impact a 24-lap race with a maximum of eight points available can have on a world championship battle.
But the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race has dealt a huge blow to McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
The Australian was just a point behind team-mate Lando Norris going into the first of two races this weekend, yet comes out of it needing a huge result in the main grand prix if he is going to lead the championship post-Brazil.
A lap seven error in getting up onto the kerb at turn three in damp conditions and slamming into the barriers ended Piastri's participation in the race, while Norris went on to win the mini race, adding an extra eight points to his championship lead.
Piastri will now need to win the main grand prix on Sunday and hope that Norris finishes third or lower in order to escape Interlagos with the championship lead.
Elsewhere, the other championship protagonist in Max Verstappen finished fourth, cutting his gap to Piastri to just 30 points but, crucially for Norris, dropping a further three points behind the Brit.
Mercedes' second and third-place results respectively has allowed them to overtake Ferrari for second in the constructors' championship, and Aston Martin are now level on points with Racing Bulls in the battle for sixth in that championship.
Here is how the F1 standings look after the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race!
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|365
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|356
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|326
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|264
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|214
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|148
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|104
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|73
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|41
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|40
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|39
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|38
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|32
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|30
|16
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|30
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|28
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|21
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|19
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|721
|2
|Mercedes
|368
|3
|Ferrari
|362
|4
|Red Bull
|351
|5
|Williams
|111
|6
|Racing Bulls
|72
|7
|Aston Martin
|72
|8
|Haas
|62
|9
|Kick Sauber
|60
|10
|Alpine
|21
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen stunned after suffering Red Bull humiliation
- 42 minutes ago
F1 team give driver health update after double crash
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Brazilian Grand Prix times and grid positions in Sao Paulo
- 2 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: TWO stars edge closer to race ban
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Sao Paulo
- 3 hours ago
F1 Standings: Oscar Piastri crash changes title picture
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october