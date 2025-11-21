F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
Qualifying for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix gets underway today Friday, November 21 at 8pm local time (PST).
All 20 drivers will unleash their full pace during the hour-long qualifying session, with pole position crucial in the title fight between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.
In 2024, George Russell charged to pole position at the Las Vegas GP, which he then translated into a commanding race win and secured a Mercedes one-two with then team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
The seven-time world champion desperately needs a result of this nature in the remaining three rounds, if he is to secure his first podium with Ferrari and not end the season without finishing in the top three of a grand prix.
Below is a table awaiting the full results from qualifying at the Las Vegas GP, which will be completed once the competitive session has concluded.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|8
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|9
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|11
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|12
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|13
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|14
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|15
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|18
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|19
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|20
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
