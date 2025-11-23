Aston Martin issue statement over rumours team are ‘set to sack’ team principal Andy Cowell

Aston Martin F1 team have issued an official statement after reports suggested that they are set to immediately sack team principal and CEO Andy Cowell.

Neither Fernando Alonso nor Lance Stroll were able to score a point at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Alonso finishing 13th on track and Stroll not able to finish the race in another dismal weekend for the team.

After the points-scoring exploits of teams around them in the constructors' championship, it means they just about remain in seventh, but are a long way behind sixth-placed Racing Bulls.

And Formula.hu are now reporting that Cowell is set to be removed from his position before the next race weekend in Qatar.

An Aston Martin Aramco spokesperson explained to GPFans that the team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation. The focus, they say, is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026.

Aston Martin's 2026 hopes

With a two-time world champion in Alonso at their disposal, and key figures pinched from other teams in design legend Adrian Newey and former Ferrari star Enrico Cardille, Aston Martin are hoping to challenge nearer to the front in 2026.

Their ultimate goal is to win multiple world championship titles, but Newey himself has admitted that 2026 may come too soon for that, and that 2027 may well be when they can expect to challenge for titles.

Cowell took over as team principal at the start of 2025 following the dismissal of Mike Krack from the role, and the Brit is set to lead the ambitious outfit into the new set of regulations that is coming to F1 in 2026.

Cowell previously worked with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, but has overseen a transitional season for Aston Martin in 2025 in which they have incorporated a lot of new staff into their team, even though the results on-track haven't been good.

