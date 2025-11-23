close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Andy Cowell, Aston Martin, generic

Aston Martin issue statement over rumours team are ‘set to sack’ team principal Andy Cowell

Aston Martin issue statement over rumours team are ‘set to sack’ team principal Andy Cowell

Sam Cook
Andy Cowell, Aston Martin, generic

Aston Martin F1 team have issued an official statement after reports suggested that they are set to immediately sack team principal and CEO Andy Cowell.

Neither Fernando Alonso nor Lance Stroll were able to score a point at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Alonso finishing 13th on track and Stroll not able to finish the race in another dismal weekend for the team.

After the points-scoring exploits of teams around them in the constructors' championship, it means they just about remain in seventh, but are a long way behind sixth-placed Racing Bulls.

And Formula.hu are now reporting that Cowell is set to be removed from his position before the next race weekend in Qatar.

An Aston Martin Aramco spokesperson explained to GPFans that the team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation. The focus, they say, is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026.

Aston Martin's 2026 hopes

With a two-time world champion in Alonso at their disposal, and key figures pinched from other teams in design legend Adrian Newey and former Ferrari star Enrico Cardille, Aston Martin are hoping to challenge nearer to the front in 2026.

Their ultimate goal is to win multiple world championship titles, but Newey himself has admitted that 2026 may come too soon for that, and that 2027 may well be when they can expect to challenge for titles.

Cowell took over as team principal at the start of 2025 following the dismissal of Mike Krack from the role, and the Brit is set to lead the ambitious outfit into the new set of regulations that is coming to F1 in 2026.

Cowell previously worked with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, but has overseen a transitional season for Aston Martin in 2025 in which they have incorporated a lot of new staff into their team, even though the results on-track haven't been good.

RESULTS: Max Verstappen keeps title hopes alive after Lando Norris blunder at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related

F1 Aston Martin Andy Cowell

Latest News

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri DISQUALIFIED from Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri DISQUALIFIED from Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 54 minutes ago
McLaren facing shock double FIA disqualification at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Grand Prix

McLaren facing shock double FIA disqualification at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
Aston Martin issue statement over rumours team are ‘set to sack’ team principal Andy Cowell
F1 News & Gossip

Aston Martin issue statement over rumours team are ‘set to sack’ team principal Andy Cowell

  • 1 hour ago
FIA announce whopping 55-PLACE penalty for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand prix
Las Vegas Grand Prix

FIA announce whopping 55-PLACE penalty for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen keeps title hopes alive after Lando Norris blunder at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen keeps title hopes alive after Lando Norris blunder at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Today 06:32
More news

Most read

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
50.000+ views

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

  • 19 november
 F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
50.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • Yesterday 06:16
 FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
30.000+ views

FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 9 november
 A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
30.000+ views

A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen

  • 7 november
 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
30.000+ views

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 9 november
 Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
30.000+ views

Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss

  • 16 november

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x