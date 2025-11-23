F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen keeps title hopes alive after Lando Norris blunder at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen dominated the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night in Nevada to keep himself hanging on in the F1 title fight by his fingertips.

The Dutchman cut into Lando Norris' championship lead thanks in part to an early mistake from the title favourite, but only by seven points thanks to the Brit cruising to a second placed finish, skimming the gap from 49 down to 42.

Crucially, Norris put more distance between himself and team-mate Oscar Piastri, with the gap extending to 30 points with just two races remaining, all but carving his name on the championship trophy going into Qatar next weekend.

Verstappen got the better launch from the front row, prompting Norris to chop hard across him to keep his position – only to lock up into Turn 1 and give away his position not only to the Dutchman, but also George Russell, who later struggled on his tyres and faded to third.

Further back, Liam Lawson also locked up his cold tyres into the first corner and nudged Piastri wide, dropping the Australian a couple of spots from his starting position of fifth.

Piastri fought his way back up to fourth by the end of the race to limit the damage to his championship hopes, but looked substantially off the pace of his two remaining title rivals all day, and now sits 30 points behind Norris with just 58 points still up for grabs.

Up and down the field, the race was one of tyre management from the third lap onward. The much-maligned layout of the Vegas track once again proved an impediment to anything approaching exciting on-track action, while the leaders matched up their strategies to minimise any real drama.

F1 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

