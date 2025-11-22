Leclerc fumes at Ferrari in X-rated Las Vegas Grand Prix rant

Charles Leclerc's frustrations boiled to the surface at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Ferrari once again lost out to their F1 rivals.

Both Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled with their tyres during qualifying on Friday, with the seven-time world champion unable to make it out of Q1 and will be forced to start Saturday's race from last.

Leclerc progressed through to Q3, but still was a long way off the pace of his rivals with two Racing Bulls, an Aston Martin and a Williams beating him in qualifying, as the Ferrari star was only able to set the ninth-fastest time.

The performance comes after weeks of drama for Ferrari, where chairman John Elkann made comments to the media criticising the two drivers and instructing them to 'talk less.'

While Hamilton and Leclerc presented a united front during the media sessions in Las Vegas, when frustrations were high in the cockpit after qualifying, Leclerc's emotions came to the fore over team radio.

Leclerc's Ferrari outburst

Speaking on team radio, he told race engineer Bryan Bozzi that Ferrari’s performance was "f****** embarrassing."

"I don’t get how can we be so off the pace," he continued. "There’s like zero grip. Zero f****** grip."

After the session, he elaborated: "It’s been like that since I joined the team. We’ve been struggling massively at finding the grip in those kind of conditions.

"It’s hugely frustrating because it’s probably been my biggest strength in the junior categories."

