F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, November 22) at 8pm local time (PST).

All of the drivers will take to the track for the 22nd grand prix of the season, with the championship battle between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen coming to its conclusion.

Norris is 24 points clear of Piastri as it stands, with three grands prix remaining, and the results of the Las Vegas GP will be crucial in deciding where the championship will go in 2025.

The race at the Las Vegas Street Circuit is the only full-length race in 2025 to take place on a Saturday, and it is arguably F1's most glamorous event.

UK viewers will be able to tune in at 4am GMT on Sunday morning, in an early (or late depending on how you look at it) start for fans.

Below is a table awaiting the full results from the Las Vegas GP, which will be completed once the race has concluded.

Be sure to check back to this page for the full final classification from the Las Vegas GP.

Position Driver Team Interval 1 TBD TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD TBD 3 TBD TBD TBD 4 TBD TBD TBD 5 TBD TBD TBD 6 TBD TBD TBD 7 TBD TBD TBD 8 TBD TBD TBD 9 TBD TBD TBD 10 TBD TBD TBD 11 TBD TBD TBD 12 TBD TBD TBD 13 TBD TBD TBD 14 TBD TBD TBD 15 TBD TBD TBD 16 TBD TBD TBD 17 TBD TBD TBD 18 TBD TBD TBD 19 TBD TBD TBD 20 TBD TBD TBD

Fastest Lap: TBD

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been abolished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end of a race in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

RESULTS: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions

Related