F1 team fined thousands over FIA rule breach at Las Vegas GP
Alpine F1 team have been fined after qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix for a breach regarding Franco Colapinto's car.
The Argentine driver was knocked out in Q2 on Friday, while team-mate Pierre Gasly managed to seal a Q3 appearance and a P10 start for the Las Vegas GP.
Colapinto is yet to score a single point with Alpine, and if there was ever a chance to qualify close to a points paying position, it was during the wet conditions on Friday evening.
After qualifying, Colapinto's Alpine team came to the attention of FIA race stewards for a rather specific infringement, that carried with it a hefty fine.
The team failed to electronically lodge the return of the tyres from Colapinto's car, which while returned physically, was still a breach of Article 30.5 g) of the sporting regulations.
As a result, Alpine were fined €5,000, significantly more than Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari team received earlier in the day after he was caught speeding in the pit lane during FP3 (€100).
Will Colapinto remain at Alpine?
While Alpine have undoubtedly struggled to be regular points contenders in 2025, Colapinto's campaign has featured very few impressive performances.
Rival driver Lance Stroll hit out at the Argentine ahead of the action in Las Vegas, after Colapinto made comments regarding the Canadian in Brazil that: "Stroll is just always taking people out."
Speaking to the media, Stroll aimed a brutal swipe back at Colapinto, saying: "I don't know how many points he has in the championship. I can't tell you. He has zero points, I don't know.
"He should probably focus on his own things and try to score some points this year.
"Maybe he's frustrated with his season and not where he wants to be. He needs to speak about other things that are irrelevant.
"My advice to him is that he tries to focus on his own thing and maybe score a point this year."
