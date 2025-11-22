FIA issue Lewis Hamilton punishment at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was caught speeding in the pit lane at the Las Vegas Grand Prix where the FIA stewards issued a punishment to the F1 champion's team Ferrari.

For the Las Vegas GP weekend, the pit lane speed limit was set at 80 km/h, but the seven-time world champion was caught exceeding the limit by 0.1 km/h during FP3.

While the incident involved Hamilton, it was his Ferrari team that received the punishment and were fined €100 by the stewards, pretty light when it comes to the history of F1 fines.

However, the fine would have been the least of Hamilton's concerns at the Las Vegas GP, where the British driver had to tackle a session in mixed conditions.

Hamilton's misery at Las Vegas GP

Hamilton will have it all to do come lights out in Vegas as he is due to start plum last following a miserable qualifying.

"I don't really have words for it," Hamilton said after qualifying.

"It's obviously not good enough. I just couldn't get temperature into the tyres. I had a lot of understeer.

"I think one of my front brakes was glazed, so I was really struggling to stop it in the corners."

It is the first time Hamilton has qualified in P20 after setting a time.

