Lance Stroll has hit back at F1 rival Franco Colapinto attacking the Argentine for his poor 2025 season.

The Alpine star weighed in on an incident involving Stroll and Gabriel Bortoleto at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where the two made contact and resulted in the home driver retiring from the race in Sao Paulo.

Bortoleto declared the collision to be a racing incident, but Colapinto seemed to be aggrieved on the Brazilian’s behalf and claimed that ‘Stroll is always taking people out’.

"Stroll is just always taking people out, just not looking in the mirrors, leaving no track, and he put Gabi in the wall. It's what he does every time,” he said.

Now, Stroll himself has responded to the comments, speaking to the media ahead of the Las Vegas GP this weekend when asked if he had heard Colapinto’s assessment.

"I heard about it. I don't know. Maybe he's frustrated and angry with life,” Stroll said.

Stroll delivers Colapinto dressing-down

The Canadian also aimed a brutal dig at Colapinto, who remains the only active driver on the grid to have not scored a point, sitting down in P20 alongside Jack Doohan, the man he replaced at Alpine earlier this year.

"I don't know how many points he has in the championship. I can't tell you. He has zero points, I don't know. He should probably focus on his own things and try to score some points this year,” Stroll said.

“Probably Franco should focus on scoring a point or something this year.

"Maybe he's frustrated with his season and not where he wants to be. He needs to speak about other things that are irrelevant.

“My advice to him is that he tries to focus on his own thing and maybe score a point this year.”

Stroll on the other hand, has 32 points to his name so far in 2025 ahead of the Vegas night race, in what has been a difficult year for Aston Martin.

The team in racing green are seventh in the F1 constructors’ standings, but even this lowly place is under threat by Haas as rivals Williams emerge clear of the rest of the midfield in fifth.

