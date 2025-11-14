F1 star issues brutal attack on Lance Stroll - 'He's always taking people out'

Alpine F1 driver Franco Colapinto lashed out at Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll following a first lap incident at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Argentine driver vocalised his support for Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto, who crashed out of Sunday’s race in Sao Paulo on the opening lap after a disappointing Saturday.

Bortoleto missed out on qualifying due to a sprint race crash that caused significant damage, then didn't even make it through the first lap of the grand prix before an attempted overtake on Lance Stroll at Turn 10 saw the Brazilian spin and hit the wall.

Stroll moved to the left when the Sauber attempted to overtake around the outside, and the slight contact had race-ending consequences for Bortoleto.

Speaking to the media after Sunday’s grand prix, Colapinto delivered his assessment on the Stroll-Bortoleto incident in a rather passionate response.

"Stroll is just always taking people out, just not looking in the mirrors, leaving no track, and he put Gabi in the wall. It's what he does every time," Colapinto argued.

Bortoleto and Stroll reflect on Brazilian GP incident

Bortoleto’s perspective differed from that of Colapinto’s, despite being the driver punished by the contact, and he instead deemed it to be a racing incident.

"I overtook two cars, it was Lewis [Hamilton] and Colapinto in the outside of six," Bortoleto explained.

"It was a nice move. And then Lance, I was just side by side with him out of nine. There's no pointing fingers here. I think, you know, just lap one and I was in the outside.

"He opened a little bit more than what there was of space there. He clipped my front tyre and I ended up in the wall.

"I think it's a racing incident. Obviously, if he had given a bit more space, I would have done the corner, and probably overtaken him because he had worse tyres than I had because I was on softs.

"But again, it's a racing incident. He didn't do it on purpose, I'm sure. Every time I fight with him, he's fair with me. So it's just racing."

