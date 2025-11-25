Lewis Hamilton accused of abandoning Ferrari F1 responsibility

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been accused of abandoning all responsibility with his new Ferrari team by Italian media.

The 40-year-old completed the blockbuster move to the Scuderia at the start of 2025, but when this year's championship rolled around, the shiny new concept of Hamilton and Ferrari had worn off.

Having spent 12 seasons with former squad Mercedes, no one expected Hamilton to hit the ground running, but with just two rounds remaining in his maiden campaign with Ferrari, the F1 legend is yet to step on a grand prix podium.

After cracks in the pairing began to show early on, Hamilton quickly silenced doubts over his place at Ferrari with a win in the Chinese GP sprint race.

Was this to be the first of many? Well, certainly not in 2025.

Is Hamilton doing enough at Ferrari?

At last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton qualified plum last for the first time in his career, although he did recover to finish P8 after a double DNF for McLaren.

Nevertheless, the 105-time grand prix winner still went on to describe 2025 as his worst season ever when speaking to the media in Vegas.

The British driver often fluctuates between pessimistic post-race interviews and motivational Instagram posts after heading back to Maranello to get to the root of the problem.

But is he doing everything he can to change his fortunes with Ferrari?

Corriere della Sera's Giorgio Terruzzi certainly doesn't think so.

The Italian journalist penned a piece after the Las Vegas GP where they accused Hamilton of 'shirking' his responsibilities at the team.

Terruzzi described both Ferrari and McLaren's driver duos as: "Two pairs on the verge of a nervous breakdown," adding that Leclerc and Hamilton are 'fed up' with the SF-25.

The report continued, with the Italian journalist writing: "They speak out, in spite of the president's warning. They voice criticism that the stopwatch accentuates, refuting both the platitudes uttered on the eve of Las Vegas — agreed upon for reasons of state, but not taken seriously — and Vasseur's descriptions of a lunar landscape.

"The worst Ferrari according to Charles, who does not want to take the blame and perhaps does not deserve any. The worst season according to Lewis, who shirks all responsibility even though he has more than his fair share. Disarmament and disaffection, rather than standing to attention."

