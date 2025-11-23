Lewis Hamilton distraught over 'worst season ever' at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton cut a distraught figure after the Las Vegas Grand Prix where he emerged with just four points for Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion qualified plum last on Friday, only elevated to P19 after Yuki Tsunoda incurred a penalty and was forced to start in the pit lane.

Initially, Hamilton made major gains on the hard tyres, rocketing up to 12th and avoiding any first lap drama at Turn 1.

However, as the race settled Hamilton was unable to make further gains and finished the race 10th, behind a Sauber, Racing Bull and Williams.

He was later promoted up to eighth following the disqualifications of both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but the seven-time world champion was still left disappointed with his own performance.

Hamilton's misery continues

Speaking to the media after the race, Hamilton reflected on the race weekend with despondency and lamented just how poorly the season has gone for him at Ferrari.

"I feel terrible. It's been the worst season ever and no matter how much I try it just keeps getting worse. I'm trying everything in and out of the car."

Ferrari's performance has often left Hamilton doubting himself in 2025, advocating for his own axe after his performance at the Hungarian GP.

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc did not fare much better however, only managing sixth (fourth after the disqualifications) in an equally frustrating weekend in Las Vegas for both Ferrari drivers.

