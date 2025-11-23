FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has been handed a glimmer of hope at the Las Vegas Grand Prix following a late announcement by the FIA.
The seven-time champion suffered his worst qualifying to date as an F1 driver after he got caught out at the end of the session on a rapidly drying track.
Unable to complete one final lap as the seconds ticked down, Hamilton watched helplessly as those around him punched in lap times faster than the 40-year-old who secured plum last on the grid for lights out.
Now, although it might not be much, Hamilton will have one less overtake to worry about as he races his Ferrari under the lights in Nevada.
That is because Red Bull F1 rival Yuki Tsunoda, who qualified one place above Hamilton in P19, has been forced to start the race from the pit-lane after making a series of changes to his car during parc ferme.
Parc ferme: Means 'closed park' in French, parc ferme is an area where cars are kept after qualifying to ensure they haven't been illegally modified before the race.
Red Bull have taken the decision to fit Tsunoda with a new power unit after his disastrous qualifying, and as a result is required to start the race from the pit-lane.
A statement from the stewards read: "As the Power Unit elements were changed without permission and changes have been made to the set-up of the suspension, therefore Car 22 is required to start the Race from pit lane.
"In addition, Oracle Red Bull Racing changed the rear wing assembly of Car 22 under Parc Ferme without the approval of the Technical Delegate, this is not in accordance with Article 40.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
“The assembly is of a different specification, which is a breach of Article 40.9 and Car 22 is required to start the Race from pit lane."
Hamilton therefore moves up one spot on the grid and although it might not be much, every place gained on a street circuit should not be taken for granted.
EXPLAINED: Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place on a Saturday?
Related
Latest News
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 10 minutes ago
Why Max Verstappen is about to be forced to change his F1 driver number
- Yesterday 22:54
F1 stars give shock suggestions for 'crazy' new grand prix
- Yesterday 21:58
Oscar Piastri responds to McLaren conspiracy theory repost drama
- Yesterday 21:15
F1 star forced to apologise to fan at Las Vegas GP
- Yesterday 20:26
F1 team fined thousands over FIA rule breach at Las Vegas GP
- Yesterday 19:44
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Yesterday 06:16
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november