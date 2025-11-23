FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has been handed a glimmer of hope at the Las Vegas Grand Prix following a late announcement by the FIA.

The seven-time champion suffered his worst qualifying to date as an F1 driver after he got caught out at the end of the session on a rapidly drying track.

Unable to complete one final lap as the seconds ticked down, Hamilton watched helplessly as those around him punched in lap times faster than the 40-year-old who secured plum last on the grid for lights out.

Now, although it might not be much, Hamilton will have one less overtake to worry about as he races his Ferrari under the lights in Nevada.

That is because Red Bull F1 rival Yuki Tsunoda, who qualified one place above Hamilton in P19, has been forced to start the race from the pit-lane after making a series of changes to his car during parc ferme.

Parc ferme: Means 'closed park' in French, parc ferme is an area where cars are kept after qualifying to ensure they haven't been illegally modified before the race.

Red Bull have taken the decision to fit Tsunoda with a new power unit after his disastrous qualifying, and as a result is required to start the race from the pit-lane.

A statement from the stewards read: "As the Power Unit elements were changed without permission and changes have been made to the set-up of the suspension, therefore Car 22 is required to start the Race from pit lane.

"In addition, Oracle Red Bull Racing changed the rear wing assembly of Car 22 under Parc Ferme without the approval of the Technical Delegate, this is not in accordance with Article 40.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

“The assembly is of a different specification, which is a breach of Article 40.9 and Car 22 is required to start the Race from pit lane."

Hamilton therefore moves up one spot on the grid and although it might not be much, every place gained on a street circuit should not be taken for granted.

