The FIA have revealed the outcome of an investigation by race stewards into Lewis Hamilton after the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race.

The seven-time world champion was being investigated for potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage in his battle with Oscar Piastri, specifically at the final chicane.

Hamilton didn't lose fourth place when he cut across the chicane on that occasion, but was passed brilliantly by the Australian at the end of the penultimate lap of the race at the same spot on the track, conceding fourth place.

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The Ferrari star also conceded fifth place to his team-mate almost immediately afterward, Charles Leclerc taking advantage of the battle ahead of him to slip through early on the final lap.

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F1 stewards allow Hamilton incident

If that wasn't bad enough, Hamilton was facing the indignity of slipping to seventh if the investigation found that he had gained a 'lasting advantage' over Piastri when missing the chicane, with Max Verstappen finishing well within the window to take advantage of what would likely have been a ten-second penalty.

Fortunately for the Brit, the stewards decided to take no further action – determining that unlike Nico Hulkenberg in the same race, who they gave a ten-second penalty, Hamilton wasn't actively defending from an overtake attempt.

"The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence," the document reads.

"Car 44 was in front of Car 81 on the approach to Turn 13 and left the track, drove through the chicane and rejoined, in front of Car 81.

"However this incident differs from the previous incident in this Session involving Cars 27 and 30 in that Car 81 was not in an overtaking position on Car 44. Accordingly Car 44 was not deemed by the Stewards to be “defending” its position hence was not deemed to gain a lasting advantage, consistent with the Driving Standards Guidelines.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 5 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

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