Red Bull 'laughed' at McLaren over Las Vegas GP team orders
Red Bull 'laughed' at McLaren over Las Vegas GP team orders
Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed that he thought it was 'the funniest thing' when McLaren told Lando Norris to attack Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
With 16 laps remaining in Nevada, Verstappen held a fluctuating lead between four and five seconds over Norris.
A message came over the radio from Will Joseph, Norris' race engineer, telling him 'we're going to get Max', a clear signal of intent that they were after the race win.
What happened next however demonstrated Verstappen's class as he responded by putting in the fastest lap of the race, going on to eventually finish over 20 seconds ahead of his McLaren rival.
Red Bull see the funny side of things
Ultimately McLaren's double disqualification rendered the timings null and void, but Marko has now revealed that he saw the funny side of things back in the Red Bull garage when he heard the team orders.
"He was able to easily maintain the pace of those behind him and therefore save the tyres," Marko told Sky Germany. "We also stayed out longer than everyone else.
"Of course, we knew the condition of the competitors’ tyres and the funniest thing was the message that came from McLaren: ‘Attack Max, overtake him.’ And then he hammered in one fastest lap after another, just to make things clear.
"But he did it with such confidence and ease. We had no problems at all. Lando had some issues at the end, because he was two or three seconds slower. Unfortunately, there was no one there who could capitalise on that.
"But from the first lap... I wouldn’t say [Max] won the start. He won the first corner and practically forced Norris into the mistake."
F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris 'embarrassed' as Jos Verstappen demands action from McLaren
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Lando Norris 'embarrassed' as Red Bull 'laugh' at McLaren team orders
- 20 minutes ago
Williams announce driver exit with 2026 replacement teased
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull 'laughed' at McLaren over Las Vegas GP team orders
- 3 hours ago
F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Lusail
- 3 hours ago
'All out attack' - Jos Verstappen fires F1 season finale battle cry
- Today 11:54
Aston Martin F1 boss issues statement as 2026 driver move announced
- Today 10:57
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november