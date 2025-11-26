Jos Verstappen raises alarm over McLaren FIA disqualification

Jos Verstappen has raised the alarm over a 'huge blunder' made by McLaren at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2025 constructors' champions suffered a double disqualification after Saturday's night race, where Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri originally finished P2 and P4, after Jos' son Max Verstappen took the victory.

Following a significant delay, both Norris and Piastri were disqualified from the grand prix after FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer confirmed the plank wear for both cars had exceeded the legal limit.

All teams must ensure the planks on their F1 cars measure at 10mm when fitted, meaning they can only lose 1mm of wear during a race given that the minimum thickness required for the part to be considered legal by the FIA is 9mm.

Disqualifications for excessive plank wear have been more common under F1's current regulations, though McLaren have rarely suffered with ride height issues in 2025.

Did McLaren know they were at risk of disqualification during Las Vegas GP?

This is perhaps why Jos has raised the alarm over McLaren's oversight of the issue in Vegas given that Norris could be heard being instructed to cool off slightly over team radio at the end of the race.

Speaking to Formule1.nl after the Las Vegas GP, Jos said: “This is a big mistake by McLaren, a huge blunder, yes. Because why would you really push it to the limit like that?

"Maybe it was really a mistake, but maybe the car just doesn't work as well otherwise and they have to do this.”

In reality however, it would have been unlikely that McLaren were aware how close to disqualification they were during the race given that the margins are so fine between what is considered legal or not when it comes to plank wear.

Despite Jos' criticisms, Norris was hardly going to back down to prevent a hypothetical disqualification with a championship on the line, but sadly for the Brit, his nullified P2 result means both Piastri and Verstappen are now only 24 points behind.

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 366

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris 'embarrassed' as Jos Verstappen demands action from McLaren

Related