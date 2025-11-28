Max Verstappen has warned that his time in F1 could be shorter than many expect, once again claiming that he might not even make it to the end of his current contract.

Next season will see a number of major rule changes in the sport in terms of both chassis design and engine regulations, which is expected to shake up the grid in a significant way.

Red Bull are still expected to deliver a strong car, but the absence of legendary designer Adrian Newey has raised some questions about whether Verstappen will be at the very top of the standings with the reworked machinery.

The Dutchman has once again hinted that he could be on the outs before the end of his contract in 2028 if – as is eminently possible – he struggles to be competitive in a car which some drivers have already complained about the performance of.

Verstappen: If it sucks, hit da bricks

Speaking ahead of this weekend's key Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen admitted: “My contract runs until 2028 but it will depend on the new rules in 2026, and if they are nice and fun. If they are not fun, than I don’t really see myself hanging around.

“Winning seven titles is not on my mind. I know that there are three more years after this one, so it could be possible, but it is not something I need to do before I leave the sport. I can leave the sport easily tomorrow.

“I have a lot of other passions; other racing categories, I want to spend more time with the family, and live off my own schedule. And in my mind I know if I close the chapter, it is closed. I don’t see myself stopping and coming back. Once I stop, I really stop.”

While he claims not to be thinking about it, Verstappen could take a step closer to a fifth consecutive title in Qatar this weekend, currently sitting just 24 points behind leader Lando Norris.

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 366

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris 'embarrassed' as Red Bull 'laugh' at McLaren team orders

Related