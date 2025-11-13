Red Bull F1 team have announced their launch date for the 2026 season, alongside new partners Ford.

From 2026 onwards, Red Bull will be making their own power units, dropping Honda who are instead going to be working with Aston Martin.

In conjunction with Ford, Red Bull Powertrains will become an official F1 power unit supplier, and the launch of the 2026 car will signal a new era for the six-time constructors' champions.

On top of this, the season sees a new era of F1, with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, both on the power unit side of things, and chassis-wise, representing a chance for Red Bull to get back to championship-challenging form.

Now, Red Bull have released the details of the launch of their new era, with a social media post confirming that it will take place on January 15, 2026.

An official statement released on their website, too, has revealed that the launch will feature Red Bull and Ford dignitaries coming together, at the home of Ford in Detroit, Michigan.

Red Bull fans will be able to see the new 2026 chassis design, as well as their livery for the 2026 season, while sister team Racing Bulls will also reveal their car at the event.

Red Bull and Ford join together for 2026 launch

Speaking on the announcement of the launch date, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said: "The launch of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era represents not only a bold step into the future, but a powerful expression of what’s possible when world-class engineering, innovation, and passion come together.

"To see the energy, precision, and scale behind this project is inspiring. It’s the culmination of several years of collaboration between two great names in motorsport. We’re incredibly excited to begin this new chapter, driven by the same determination and excellence that defines both Ford and Red Bull."

Meanwhile, Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company said: "Since we announced our return to F1 with Red Bull, the Ford team have been working night and day to get ready for 2026. But this is about so much more than just the racing.

"It is about how we use our learnings from F1 to make our cars and trucks better for our customers. What we will learn together with Red Bull will define the technologies of the future and that is what excites me most about this relationship."

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari help Hamilton as team confirm contract extension

Related