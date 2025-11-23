close global

McLaren's Piastri and Norris with concerned expressions in front of an edited US-flag backdrop

F1 Standings 2025: McLaren double disqualification hands Max Verstappen huge title boost

Sam Cook
Lando Norris' grip on the 2025 drivers' championship looked to be tightening after a second-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix while Oscar Piastri was down in fourth.

But, that all changed post-race.

The first murmurings of an FIA investigation were revealed by Ted Kravitz on Sky Sports F1, before Andrea Stella's media commitments were cancelled. Then came the blockbuster news that both Norris and Piastri had been disqualified from the grand prix for excessive wear on their skid blocks.

It's an issue that has caught Ferrari and Mercedes out in the past, but how could McLaren let it happen when they are in the midst of such a tightly fought championship battle?

Max Verstappen, who was already delighted having won the race, will now have his sights firmly set on a fifth consecutive world championship title, gaining 25 points on the McLaren pair and moving to within 24 points of the championship lead.

With just two race weekends remaining, including a sprint weekend where 33 points are on offer, Verstappen and Piastri are now level on points, 24 points behind Norris.

Meanwhile, the disqualifications also helped out Mercedes, whose drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were promoted into a double podium finish for the team, who are fighting for second in the constructors' championship.

Here are the full F1 standings and the implications on the title race after the dramatic Las Vegas GP!

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren390
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren366
3Max VerstappenRed Bull366
4George RussellMercedes294
5Charles LeclercFerrari226
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari152
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes137
8Alex AlbonWilliams73
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls51
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber49
11Carlos SainzWilliams48
12Ollie BearmanHaas41
13Fernando AlonsoAston Martin40
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls36
15Esteban OconHaas32
16Lance StrollAston Martin32
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull28
18Pierre GaslyAlpine22
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber19
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren756
2Mercedes431
3Red Bull391
4Ferrari378
5Williams121
6Racing Bulls90
7Haas73
8Aston Martin72
9Kick Sauber68
10Alpine22

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

