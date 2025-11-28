Max Verstappen has revealed that he and former F1 boss Christian Horner are still in close contact.

The pair worked together at Red Bull between 2016 and 2025, with Verstappen winning four drivers' titles in that time and helping the team claim two constructors' championships too.

However, after 20 years in the role of team principal at Red Bull, Horner was axed earlier this year and replaced by Laurent Mekies.

Since then, Red Bull and Verstappen's form has picked up, and Verstappen is now in with a shot of the drivers' title once again with two race weekends remaining in the season.

Despite the new era at Red Bull - which will become even more fresh in 2026 when the team ditch their partnership with Honda and start producing their own power units - Verstappen has revealed that he still keeps in contact with his former boss.

In an interview with PA Media, Verstappen was asked if he still talks to Horner.

"Yes, every race weekend," Verstappen said.

"He will send a message about anything; how the race went and keeping up to date with life. So, we are still in very good contact, absolutely.

"It is very important to acknowledge what Christian did for this team and the moments we lived through together; the first title in 2021, the rollercoaster of that year and emotions of the final race in Abu Dhabi. They are moments you will never forget."

Will Horner make an F1 return?

Of course, Horner was the man who gave Verstappen his chance with the main Red Bull team, promoting the then 18-year-old up from sister team Toro Rosso into the seat alongside Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen won his first Red Bull race, the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, and has not looked back ever since.

Horner, meanwhile, is looking for a new job, and has been linked with moves to Aston Martin, Ferrari, Alpine and Haas, whose current team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed last month that initial conversations had taken place.

It's thought that Horner wants more of a team ownership role in his next position as well as being a team principal, which may have to be at a smaller team like Haas or Alpine.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if he is back, right?", Verstappen continued.

"I don’t speak to Christian about that because I don’t want to interfere.

"And maybe it was not good for us internally in the team, but for the F1 world, him against Toto (Wolff) or whoever, that was always enjoyable to see. Now everyone is too friendly!"

